'We're very happy': New funding for music festival

UNDER the Trees Music and Arts Festival organisers have a reason to celebrate.

They've received thousands of dollars of funding from the Queensland Destination Events Program fund.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher announced the funding yesterday.

"The Under the Trees Festival began in 2017 and is a fantastic local event run entirely by volunteers,” Mr Butcher said.

"It is a festival for all ages and interests that brings together local and interstate performers across many genres.

"It has grown each year and I am thrilled that the State Government is helping to cement this festival as a must-see event for our region and beyond.”

Mr Butcher said the festival - set to be held on 21 September - would receive $10,000 to support growth.

"This is part of our strategy to grow local events and support local jobs,” he said.

"When local events like these are thriving, everyone benefits, through stronger communities and increasing our regional employment rates - up by 6.4% in Central Queensland since this time last year.

"We're committed to supporting events that attract tourists to Gladstone and deliver a great outcome for our local economy.

"This festival does just that.”

Festival organiser Gaston Boulanger said the funds would help them market the event to the wider region including Bundaberg, Rockhampton and Biloela.

"We're very happy and we really need these kinds of support,” Mr Boulanger said.

"We are a small festival with a small budget.

"It can make the festival stable in the future.”