‘We’re still here’: CWA offers support during pandemic

GLADSTONE’s Country Womens Association has gone virtual in an effort to offer support to members and people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

International officer Heather Jensen said CWA was still operating despite the hall being shut due to restrictions.

“We are still here, we just can’t open the doors,” Ms Jensen said.

“We are available to help if anyone needs it.”

Ms Jensen also said CWA would celebrate its annual Women Walk The World event online this year.

The event, which raises money for rural women worldwide, will be hosted in CWA members’ living rooms instead.

“I’m looking forward to walking around my living room,” Ms Jensen said.

Ms Jensen said the community garden was still open and services such as the Rural Crisis Fund were available via QCWA’s website.

If you want to join CWA or are seeking support, go to qcwa.org.au or call president Heather Wieland on 0427 722 768.