28°
News

'We're screwed': Residents fed up with high power prices

Chris Lees | 16th Apr 2017 11:38 AM Updated: 12:11 PM
Sarah Lowcock's latest power bill sparks call for more choices in Central Queensland.
Sarah Lowcock's latest power bill sparks call for more choices in Central Queensland.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE people have spoken and they're not happy about their power prices.

A petition was launched by Sarah Lowcock, calling on more alternative choices to Ergon Energy for Central Queenslanders, after being slapped with a $2185.94 power bill.

"My bill went up like $1300 from the last bill and nothing's changed," she claimed.

"I've seen bills higher than mine too."

The Gracemere resident is clearly not alone in her struggle with her quarterly bill having secured 3538 supporters.

Power petition launched

Many people on The Observer's Facebook page were angry at what they paid for power.

Benji James said power prices were a joke.

"I was away for work for almost four months, was home probably a week out of that all up and had the whole house turned off at the meter box and still got a $340 bill," he wrote.

Lea Coolwell said there needed to be more competition than just Ergon.

Vikki Miro Valle, the director of Vikki Ship Supplies said electricity bills were one of their business killers and cost up to $3700 per month.

"Before I even wake up in the morning I already owe Ergon Energy some $100 for electricity for the day," she posted.

"Not a nice feeling. Working hard to pay electricity bill."

Angela Laing said 'we are screwed'.

"Ours has nearly doubled and don't know how we are going to afford it,"she posted.

"We've even cut back on usage but not helping"

Ms Lowcock's petition is calling for more options to provide competition in the region.

"Central Queenslanders only have access to one power company and we are all fed up with our high bills and no explanation into why they are so high," the petition reads.

" We are reaching out to other power companies to consider bringing there service to our area.

"Over the last bill we have all got, our bills have increased a lot, a lot of customers bills are over $2000, and other bills are over $1000, lots of customers are seeing an increase of $500 towards there bill with no explanation, most customers we've spoken to haven't changed anything with there power usage.

"Central Queensland businesses and non businesses are struggling as it is and with a large increase in their bills (it) isn't fair.

"After our recent weather events, Cyclone Marcia and then Cyclone Debbie our region needs your support, we need a company who will look after there customers and not try to send them bankrupt."

An Ergon spokesman said Ergon Energy does not set electricity prices for regional Queenslanders.

"They are set by the independent Queensland Competition Authority," he said.

"Regional Queenslanders benefit from the Community Services Obligation provided by the Queensland Government which equalises prices with SEQ through its Uniform Tariff Policy.

"Ergon Energy provides payment arrangements and hardship arrangements for customers having difficulty paying their bills through its support programs Ergon Energy also provides advice on how to manage bills."

What you said:

Vikki Miro Valle: Electricity bill is one of our business killers! Up to $3700 per month. Before I even wake up in the morning I already owe Ergon Energy some $100 for electricity for the day. Not a nice feeling!

Benji James: It's a joke, I was away for work for almost four months, was home probably a week out of that all up, and had the whole house turned off at the meter box and still got a $340 bill.

Angela Laing: We are screwed. Ours has nearly doubled and don't know how we are going to afford it. We've even cut back on usage but not helping.

Robert Minter: My bill was double what it was this time last year plus we now have solar and Ergon admitted they made a mistake and are investigating our last three bills.

Lea Coolwell: We need more competition not just Ergon.

Jacqui Dempsey: I had a big house and a pool. I moved to a smaller house and no pool and my bill is much dearer. It's killing my budget and I cannot afford to get solar so I am stuffed.

George Craigie: This is what happens when you allow corporation to own public utility, it's called corporate greed.

June Bean: Just me and my two babies on single benefits struggle so hard at $1000 bills I think are way to high for just us.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  business electricity ergon power prices

GALLERY: Rescue chopper treats victim's internal and facial injuries

GALLERY: Rescue chopper treats victim's internal and facial...

Woman trapped in vehicle, two young children involved in car crash near Raglan

Are you living the life of a typical Australian?

Are you living the typical Queenslander life?

Are you a typical Queenslander? The answer might surprise you.

Agnes man's trailer stolen after serious crash

LOW ACT: This trailer was stolen from a crash scene involving an Agnes Water man's car written off.

'Low act': Agnes man's trailer stolen from serious crash scene

OPINION: Former Mt Larcom Show member says shows won't become one

The 2016 Gladstone show.Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

"Never happen" Mt Larcom and Gladstone shows will stay separate

Local Partners

'We're screwed': Residents fed up with high power prices

WHAT YOU SAID: Businesses and residents struggling with power prices

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

GUIDE: What's on for the final day of the Harbour Festival

Gladstone Harbour Festival 2017.

Harbour Festival: the things you can't miss

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

What's on the small screen this week

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who, four new couples sign up for Seven Year Switch and Idris Elba steps into the ring in a new Foxtel doco.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

The vintage car show, like a walk through time

Brian Scott with his 1955 Bentley, just one of eight cars in his collection.

PHOTOS: The classic cars of Gladstone

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

THIS IS NOT ONE TO MISS!!

86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Don't miss out on this one!! It really does have it all!! I am proud to present to you, 86 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton. This beautiful family home has been well loved...

Investors Alert - Dual Income Duplex!

Unit 1-2/14 McDonald Street, Clinton 4680

Duplex 4 2 AUCTION

Solid duplex located within walking distance to Clinton Airport Shops, Takeaway, Gym and Bunnings Centre. Both units are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with open plan...

IS THIS YOUR NEW HOME!!

3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 3 Jooloo Court, Kin Kora to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing family...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

2/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $119,500

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

Prepare To Be Impressed..!

11 Drummer Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Looking for your first home and want something really neat and tidy and with a great outdoor deck area? Well this home would have to be one of the best homes in...

AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY... MOVE-IN IMMEDIATELY... ACT NOW!

14 Deveney Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Make no mistake the sellers are motivated and will consider formal offers. This neat and tidy four bedroom home is move-in ready. Well positioned in the popular...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Executive Apartment With Extraordinary Views!!

11/1 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

Apartment 2 2 1 $219,000

This outstanding property would be the perfect addition to any savy investors' portfolio and now is the time to buy before prices rise again! Located only minutes...

Feels Like Home

1 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 2 $360,000

This stunning double storey home has all your wants and needs and with a fully renovated interior you won't have to lift a finger. Upon entering through the main...

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!