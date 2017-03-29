29°
'We're prepared': Builyan family wakes to flooded property

Emily Burley
| 29th Mar 2017 12:59 PM
RISING WATERS: The Smith family woke on Wednesday morning to find themselves flooded in at their Builyan property.
RISING WATERS: The Smith family woke on Wednesday morning to find themselves flooded in at their Builyan property.

LIVING on a property in the Awoonga Dam catchment area, waking up this morning to find his property flooded came as no surprise to Blair Smith.

The school teacher and Port City Power coach had prepared yesterday, picking up extra food for this family and their animals on his way home.

He knew the flooding was coming, but didn't expect it so soon.

"It's just part of life, living on a property out in the Boyne Valley,” Blair said.

"You always have the freezer ready with a bit of extra food if you need to.

"We usually do get flooded in here, but it came up pretty quickly this time.”

Blair said he'd expected to be flooded in to the Builyan property later in the week.

"I thought it would happen on Thursday or Friday, but I woke this morning to find the water had come up,” he said.

"The water's usually much slower to rise.

"I guess it's because we'd already had so much rain in the last couple of weeks.”

There was no escaping for the Smith&#39;s pet dog, with the road out of the property under water.
There was no escaping for the Smith's pet dog, with the road out of the property under water.

Blair said he was worried he'd go to work at Monto today, and not be able to return home.

Instead, the family didn't go anywhere.

"I'm a teacher, so I'm getting through a bit of marking while I'm home.

"I figured with the rain and the reports, I was going to get flooded in one of these days soon.

"So when I called my principal this morning and said I wasn't coming in, I don't think it came as too much of a surprise.”

But Blair's son, who's in his class at school, missed out on a day off.

"I've given him work to do for the day, unfortunately for him.”

Blair said the family had lived at the property for eight years, and were amazed at how the creek near their house could go from empty to virtually overflowing, overnight.

"It's great after such a dry period, all that rain is just fantastic.

"With many more millimetres of rain predicted, it looks like we could be flooded in for an extended period.

"But we're prepared.”

Gladstone Observer
