We’re powering along with sun, wind and water

SUN, wind and water will power a fifth of Queensland's energy demands by next year.

The Courier-Mail can reveal a $5 billion investment splurge on large-scale renewable electricity projects in recent years in concert with Queensland's rapid adoption of rooftop solar is behind surge in green energy generation.

More than 4700 jobs have been created since December 2016 through the 35 large-scale renewable projects that have either commenced operations or begun construction.

More than 4000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity has now been installed in Queensland with major solar, wind and hydro plants accounting form more than half.

It comes after the Palaszczuk Government set a 50 per cent renewable energy by 2030 target when it came to office in 2015 with the administration insisting the policy would not imperil the state's fleet of coal-fired power station.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told The Courier-Mail that Queensland was "doing it's bit" to tackle climate change.

"We've provided the right environment for investment in renewables and now we're at 21.9 per cent by next year," she said.

"Large scale solar and wind has gone from zero per cent of generation in 2015 to now providing more than half of the renewable generation in Queensland today.

"We've worked hard to create an environment to support investment in renewables and the jobs that come with that investment."

Ms Palaszczuk said at the same time as cutting emissions, the influx of new generation was cutting electricity costs with prices forecast to fall gradually over the next five years.

The Government expects further downward price pressure will be applied by its new generation company, CleanCo, which will begin trading with power produced from existing state-owned hydro assets on October 31 and has a mandate to invest in new projects.

"Our plan is about bringing on new energy supply for Queensland quickly in a responsible way," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"It's about keeping downward pressure on electricity prices and supporting manufacturing jobs."

The Government is under pressure from unions following reports the state-owned Callide B power station in central Queensland would close in 2028, a decade earlier than the Australian Energy Market Operator had previously forecast.

Owner CS Energy said 2028 was only a forecast date and no decision had been made about the plant's future.

Electrical Trades Union organiser Jason Young said Queensland needed a proper energy transition plan that would protect jobs.

"Sadly, though this Government is too busy chasing headlines on temporary jobs and solar farms," he said. "We urge them to end the spin and lock in just transition plans now."