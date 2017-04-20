28°
Queensland treasurer shifts power price blame to Federal Government

Chris Lees | 20th Apr 2017 2:07 AM Updated: 2:07 AM
TOUGH CALL: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and State Treasurer Curtis Pitt at Berg Engineering.
TOUGH CALL: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and State Treasurer Curtis Pitt at Berg Engineering.

FROM Brumby's to Boyne Smelters and you, high power prices continue to force job losses and people to struggle.

Brumby's stores including Gladstone Valley, Kin Kora Gladstone, Stockland Rockhampton and Northside Plaza have shut, and they cited rising electricity costs as one of the reasons.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said he empathised with the bakery chain.

"I heard the news about the closures and that's never a good thing for any community, to see businesses closing down and any job losses that go along with it," he said.

"I certainly feel for the employees involved and the owners of the businesses."

Mr Pitt said Queensland was part of a national energy market it didn't control.

"It's a very important conversation that must be had, around having a clear policy that talks about the national electricity market and of course what is happening in terms of the renewable space that is happening in Australia," he said.

"Right now we have not seen the investment in power generation that we should have in many other jurisdictions because there is no clear policy from the Federal Government about how the national energy market and new power generators talk to each other.

"It's a really important conversation because at the end of the day, it is households and it is businesses that will be suffering without that clear policy direction from the Federal Government."

 

UPSET: Boyne Smelters general manager Joe Rea announced job cuts this year due to increased power prices.
UPSET: Boyne Smelters general manager Joe Rea announced job cuts this year due to increased power prices.

Mr Pitt said there were many reasons why businesses would succeed and fail.

"Ultimately the message around power prices is one that has been made very clear to myself and members of the government," he said.

"It is a significant challenge facing people.

"What we've done is put downward pressure on prices and ensure that we've had a successful flattening of prices over the last couple of years."

The Treasurer said some of that had been done from direct intervention from the government, to ensure power companies did not purse things through Australian Energy Regulator's determination process.

"We've made some productive outcomes there," he said.

The Brumby's chain is not the only business to be affected by high prices.

This year Boyne Smelter Limited cut hundreds of jobs after shutting down production cells because of power prices.

