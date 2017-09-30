'We're not the problem': Relieved O'Dowd takes aim at states

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd wants New South Wales and Victoria to stop relying on Queensland for its gas supply and lift exploration bans on their own supply.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd wants New South Wales and Victoria to stop relying on Queensland for its gas supply and lift exploration bans on their own supply. Tegan Annett

A RELIEVED Ken O'Dowd said even "blind Freddy” could see the Curtis Island gas exporters were not the villains in the east coast's ongoing gas dramas.

The member for Flynn said "common sense” prevailed this week when Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull decided against capping international exports from Curtis Island.

Now Mr O'Dowd wants to see the pressure mounted on Victoria and New South Wales to lift gas bans and start "pushing its weight” behind the industry.

"(The Australian Domestic Gas Supply Mechanism) targeted Gladstone and Queensland ... but we're not the problem, the other states are the problem and I think even blind Freddy can see that,” Mr O'Dowd said.

The new policy, which allows the Federal Government to trigger a ban or cap on international gas exports, was an initiative to tackle the feared shortage.

The prime minister received two reports on Monday showing the expected shortfall in gas for 2018 is more than three times larger than forecast earlier in the year.

On Wednesday Santos, Origin Energy and Shell promised to supply an extra 54 petajoules of gas, and more if needed, to cushion the nation from any shortage.

Next Wednesday the gas trio will meet with the Prime Minister again to firm up the deal and discuss options for the shortage also expected in 2019.

Mr O'Dowd said it was a very satisfactory outcome and was relieved the Prime Minister listened to his ongoing calls for other states to lift gas moratoriums.

"Those companies have invested $80 billion here and it's important to me and the rest of Australia we don't go breaking contracts,” he said. "This is a common sense approach by Malcolm Turnbull and the gas companies.”