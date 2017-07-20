23°
We're not being honest when it comes to our weight

20th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
OBESE: Most people are not being honest about their own health.
OBESE: Most people are not being honest about their own health.

QUEENSLANDERS are telling themselves porky pies about their weight gain, a new survey by the state's top doctor's group shows.

A survey of 600 Queenslanders by the state branch of the Australia Medical Association has found 48% of people living in the regions and 78% of Brisbane residents blame genetics for their weight woes.

This is despite nearly 10% of respondents confessing to eating junk food every day or most days and a further 43% admitting to eating junk food once or twice a week.

AMA state president Bill Boyd said genetics played only a "small" role in Australia's obesity epidemic.

"We had the same genetics at the time of the second world war when everyone was thin," he said.

"But the circumstances, the environment that people live in (now), there is lots of food and they don't take much exercise, that's what has changed.

"Genetics go way back to the Stone Age really."

The survey also found 45% of Queenslanders put on weight in the past year.

Of those, half gained between one and five kilograms, 33% gained between six and 10 kilograms, while eight% said they had piled on more than 15 kilograms.

Last year's chief health officer's report estimated two thirds of Queensland adults and one quarter of children were overweight or obese.

Charlotte Bosel, 23, said apart from the occasional "treat" she mostly sticks to a healthy diet to help aid performance in her sport of choice - cross fit.

She said as well as keeping her fit and eating well, her healthy lifestyle also helped her to "feel better about my body".

Zander Tsikleas, 26, said he was focused on setting good habits now to ensure he stays well into his 40s and 50s and to prevent illness.

"I work in a pathology lab and I see lots of patients paperwork come through and the level of (type II) diabetes are really surprisingly high," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  health obesity queensland weight gain

