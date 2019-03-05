Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Tones Truckin Stories
News

WE'RE NOT ALL IDIOTS: Truckie slams driver doing 150km

Kate Dodd
by
5th Mar 2019 10:24 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM

TRUCKIE Tony Fulton has a message for Australia's drivers who see fast trucks - "We're not all d**kheads".

Tony, who runs the Facebook page Tones Truckin Stories, made the video in response to a truck driver who was caught and subsequently fined for doing 50km more than the 100km/hr speed limit on a New South Wales highway on the weekend.

He wanted to set the record straight - not all truck drivers were idiots doing stupid things.

"Trucks these days are all speed limited to 100km/hr and 99.95 of them are regulated to 100 or slower," he explained.

"The only way to go faster is what old mate's done in this situation, rolling off a hill with the momentum and weight behind you.

"Also to get to 150 (km/hr) he would have had to have put it in neutral - in other words, angel gear - so that was his intention.

"If I got this truck up to 150 (km/hr) I'd simply blow up the engine. Truck drivers just don't do it anymore and you'll see nowadays breaking down hills, most won't get past 105 and then they'll bring it back to 100.

"Everyone in general does the right them. I can tell you when blokes are flying past me - and they do - you go, 'What are you doing, d**khead?'"

He told motorists who were concerned about trucks "flying past them", that were worried about speeding trucks, to perhaps check their own speedometers as they might be set to slightly lower than 100km/hr and that would account for the "fast trucks".
 

cars motorists speeding tones truckin stories truckies trucks
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    How you can help shape the future of PCYC precinct

    premium_icon How you can help shape the future of PCYC precinct

    News 'This information will be used to assist to identify the future potential needs of Memorial Park later in the study.'

    Fate of native plants could depend on individual landholders

    premium_icon Fate of native plants could depend on individual landholders

    News There are six endangered species identified in the Gladstone region.

    Gladstone turns it up on national television

    premium_icon Gladstone turns it up on national television

    News What the Mayor said on live tv this morning

    New psychologist wants to help patients out of dark places

    premium_icon New psychologist wants to help patients out of dark places

    News The Gladstone practitioner offers bulk-billing services.

    • 5th Mar 2019 12:00 PM