The Observer has put the call out for readers to nominate a personal trainer who they either worked with or knew to be someone who offered an exceptional service.

The Observer has put the call out for readers to nominate a personal trainer who they either worked with or knew to be someone who offered an exceptional service. Scott Powick Daily News

LOVE your personal trainer? The Observer has put the call out for readers to nominate a personal trainer who they either worked with or knew to be someone who offered an exceptional service.

To nominate them, comment on our pinned Facebook post with the name of your favourite personal trainer, business and why they are the best.

You can also nominate that business for our 2019 Best in Business Awards.

Nominations close midnight Tuesday.