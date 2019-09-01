"We're hoping to be effectively the best side in CQ"

The Seagulls div one men's team have finished their season

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tannum Seagals are through to the Bundaberg-Gladstone Intercity Women's competition grand final after a sterling 32-10 win against Bundaberg Brothers.

Seagals will now await the winner out of this weekend's preliminary final between Brothers and Cross The Waves.

The Tannum side controlled the game from the outset with front-rower Leesa Coughlin best afield in a game which earned them the right to host the decider on September 14 at Marley Brown Oval.

She did get plenty of help as Ashleigh Docherty scored a hat-trick of tries and Krystal Sulter, Jamie-Lee Gehrmann and Hannah Geesu also crossed the try-line. Seagals' Prue Hair said it was almost the complete performance.

"It was a real team effort and we put in two early tries, then had a bit of a lapse and then came out firing in the second half," she said.

Seagals took out the Rockhampton Rugby League competition last year and Hair hoped history repeats in a different league in 12 days.

"We're hoping to be effectively the best side in Central Queensland," she said.

In the final minor round of the Gladstone Rugby League men's competition, Brothers rebounded from their loss to Valleys two weeks ago with a 44-8 win against Tannum Seagulls.

An Ashley Dodd-inspired Gladstone Wallabys tuned up for this Saturday's finals with a confidence-boosting 28-22 against Valleys, ironically Wallabys' cut-throat semi-final opponent.

Brothers have qualified for the grand final after they finished minor premiers.