‘WE’RE HIRING’: 25-plus new pizza jobs for Gladstone

Domino's Pizza jobs are up for grabs at Gladstone and Kirkwood stores.

Domino’s Pizza is looking to fill more than 25 new job vacancies at its Gladstone and Kirkwood stores.

The hunt for workers comes as the pizza giant looks to recruit an additional 2500 workers Australia-wide.

Domino’s ANZ CEO Nick Knight, who started in the business more than 20 years ago as an in-store team member himself, said the company was privileged to be in a position to hire in the current landscape.

“With JobKeeper now finished and many people still struggling to find meaningful work, we are fortunate to be in a position to give thousands of Aussies looking for work the opportunity to do so,” he said.

Gladstone region Domino’s franchisee James Dooley said he was humbled to be in the position to give those looking for work the opportunity to do so.

“As a small business owner, I am proud to be able to provide jobs in our local community, especially at a time where so many people are out of work,” he said.

“Domino’s is a people-first business and our stores are a great place to gain important life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.

“I encourage anyone out of work, looking for a change, or even for their first job to apply.

“There really is something for everyone at Domino’s, and we look forward to welcoming new faces to our team.”

To apply, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Domino’s Jobs website jobs.dominos.com.au