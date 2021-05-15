Family mourns death of young pregnant mum

Devastated family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the loss of a young mum who died after giving birth to her third child.

THE community is rallying behind the devastated family and friends of an "amazing" young Thursday Island mum who suddenly died after giving birth to her third child.

Paulyna Mosby, 24, was 32 weeks pregnant when she suddenly fell ill over in Western Australia where she and her family have been living for the past two years.

Her baby son, Philemon, was safely delivered last Saturday, but despite being flown to Perth for urgent treatment, she died the day after on Mother's Day.

Thursday Island mum Paulyna Mosby, 24, with her children Jacob Tea'fo Koipi, 7, and Ky'annie Enaina Rose, 6. Picture: Supplied

Supporters have incredibly raised more than $40,000 to help the family prepare to bring her home to Thursday Island so she can be laid to rest beside her father.

Speaking on behalf of the family, adoptive mother Natasha Mene said the grieving family had been overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support.

"We are just heartbroken, devastated," she said.

"Her love was incredible and unbeatable. She was a daughter that wanted to make me proud.

"But family, friends and strangers, it's just been so overwhelming and that's been keeping us going. That's been our strength really.

"We are thankful for the love and support, we're definitely feeling that, and the prays."

Partner Rittie Nona said she was a good partner and mother.

"She sacrificed her happiness and life to make her children's dreams come true," he said.

"Always showing love, affection, respect, communication and trust.

"Love and affection was her No 1 priority when it came to her children, partner, family, friends, community and wherever she went in her travels.

"Respect was her foundation of love. She was happy and had a bubbly personality and always going out of her way to help others.

"Her laugh and smile would brighten up the darkest room, she will be forever missed but never forgotten.

"Paulyna will live on through memories from her children, partner, siblings, Mums, family and friend.

Mr Nona was her high school sweetheart. Their children are Jacob Tea'fo Koipi, 7, Ky'annie Enaina Rose, 6, and new son Philemon Paul Patson.

Thursday Island mum Paulyna Mosby, 24, tragically died in Western Australia last Sunday while 32 weeks pregnant with her third child. Picture: Supplied

Despite being so premature Mrs Mene said Philemon was doing well and now able to breath on his own.

He has been named after his mum and grandfather.

Ms Mosby had many siblings and family links to Thursday Island, Badu Island, Murray Island, Yam Island, Yorke Island and St Pauls Island.

The family had most recently been living on Badu before deciding to relocate to the remote Pilbara town of Port Hedland in 2019 where she had been working with a local health organisation helping tackle indigenous smoking rates.

"They wanted to try something different (by moving)," Mrs Mene said.

"She always wanted what was best for her little family.

"She was really hands on, a crazy mum, a great mum.

"We will miss the crazy, the silly and she was always pranking, but at the same time she was the most loving person."

The funds raised will go towards bringing Ms Mosby home, the funeral costs and easing other financial burdens on the family.

