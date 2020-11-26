‘We’re desperate’: Marine Rescue’s volunteer push

THE Volunteer Marine Rescue’s Gladstone branch president says his jurisdiction is desperate for volunteers leading into the summer months.

Jeff Caldwell said the VMR’s latest volunteer and member push was designed to fill crucial roles both in the local office and out on the water.

READ MORE: Four new floating berths for Gladstone Harbour

READ MORE: Gladstone council’s asset value increases by $243m

The membership drive will come in the form of an information stall at the front of BCF in the complex on the Dawson Highway on Saturday.

“Our presence there on Saturday is designed to attract attention to what VMR do in the Gladstone region and see if we can get people to join as members or volunteers,” Mr Caldwell said.

“We have volunteers that get trained up to work in our offices and on our vessels at sea and they co-ordinate rescues when they are needed in the Gladstone region.”

Mr Caldwell said the other reason for the membership drive was that VMR was sure there were people looking to join their local brigade.

“If we are out there, then they can come and meet us, see what we are about and be put into our system as volunteers or members,” he said.

Mr Caldwell said there were several reasons for Gladstone region residents to consider signing up to the VMR.

READ MORE: Queensland border to open to Victoria from December 1

READ MORE: Juveniles sentenced for Kin Kora home invasion

“Number one, you get to meet a great bunch of people who all have a passion for boating,” he said.

“You also have the opportunity to learn more skills, including maintaining our radios which is a 24/7 process.

“For crews, we have a training program which is free for volunteers to go from deckhand all the way up to skipper.”

The VMR Gladstone membership drive will be held from 6.30am until 4pm at the BCF Gladstone store on the Dawson Highway.