'We're decade behind': Hope for Gladstone's big projects

ON THE WAY: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher talking to senior residents about new aged care developments for our region.

GLADSTONE'S elderly have learnt about the plans that could curb the region's well-known struggles with retirement living.

At the first of many community forums about upcoming seniors living developments, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the small group was proud to see a drive for change to the limited seniors living options.

Developers behind the Station Creek Lifestyle Resort, Philip St Precinct and the TAFE transformation into a nursing home shared their visions and gained feedback.

As Gladstone moves away from construction and industry projects, it has seen an onslaught of development proposals for retirement living.

An artist's impression of the aged care facility at Derby St. Contributed

But Mr Butcher denied Gladstone could one day have too many, adding "we're a decade behind”.

"Your early retirees are the ones who give back to the community and we're losing a lot of them, that side of it is very disappointing,” he said.

"We're about a decade behind because Gladstone's traditionally been an industrial and working town, not a retirement town.”

He said the seniors were particularly interested in the So Glad nursing home at the Gladstone TAFE.

"That site is critical, we need that to happen right now,” he said.

"Beds are critically low in nursing homes in Gladstone and we're shifting people to Rockhampton, Mackay and Bundaberg.”

Mr Butcher said in coming months a full community forum would be offered to all Gladstone residents.

By that time he hopes the TAFE site will be ready to construct and development applications made for other projects.

Quick guide

Developers and planners behind these projects were at the community forum:

So Glad: The Derby St CQUniversity campus will be turned into an aged care facility with 60 beds.

Station Creek Lifestyle Resort: An over-50s RV and home village on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Old Tannum Rd.

Philip St Communities Precinct: A 27ha site with human and social services functions, including a retirement village.