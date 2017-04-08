'We're committed': Residents help form major seniors village plan

FEEDBACK from passionate Tannum Sands residents will provide the foundations for a planned retirement village, which will be a first for the community.

A former Gladstone local hopes to build the lifestyle-focused retirement village on a block of land at Old Tannum Sands Rd that boasts views of the ocean, river and the Boyne Valley.

Genbridge, a health, retirement and aged care management service, is helping the owner turn the project into a reality.

Managing director Ross Humphreys began sifting through survey results from Tannum Sands residents who shared their thoughts and ideas about the proposed development.

The feedback will help Mr Humphreys and his team finish a concept plan that will outline the size, features and style of the village.

He hopes the development will one day be "one of the highlights of Tannum Sands”.

"It will attract people to the area, particularly those in the western regions who are looking for somewhere to enjoy their lives after lots of hard work on the land,” Mr Humphreys said.

It's one of at least three retirement village proposals for the Gladstone region, including the Philip St Precinct, a Benaraby RV resort for over 55s, and another at Gladstone's TAFE.

While if all three go ahead it'll mean increased competition in the retirement sector, Mr Humphreys isn't concerned.

"In the end that's all positive news for Gladstone and Tannum Sands,” he said.

"That shows people are interested in (retirement options).

"We'll just focus on our assessments and plans,” he said.

When asked if he was confident the project would go ahead, Mr Humphreys said he and the owner were feeling "very positive”.

Once a concept plan is finished, Mr Humphreys said they would focus on gaining further approvals from the local council.

"I don't think you'll need to wait too much longer to understand that we're committed to this project and making it proceed,” he said.

"The owner of the site and the developer is committed to Gladstone and he wants to give back, so he's been working on this for quite some time,” Mr Humphreys said.