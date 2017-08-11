'We're absolutely rapt': Public supports Gladstone Show

THE 125th Gladstone Show, 2017 has exceeded expectations according to the Gladstone Show Society, with a large increase in ticket sales compared to previous years.

Show manager Robyn Reddacliff said approximately 7900 tickets were sold for the show, although that number could rise or fall slightly once the final figures are known.

This figure marks an almost 40% rise in sales based on the 2016 show.

"We're absolutely rapt," Mrs Reddacliff said.

"Last year there was about 4800-5000 people, but this (year) is one of the biggest shows we've had.

"We've even got people who have already left their deposit for next year."

PROUD: Fifth-generation Brown Golden Way Rides businessman Caine Brown with wife Amanda Brown and daughter Marlee Brown. Caroline Tung

Smoke from the spectacular fireworks display had barely dispersed by the time the show society turned its attention towards next year's show.

Mrs Reddacliff confirmed the Show Society wasis hoping for the 2018 show to run over two days - on a Tuesday evening and Wednesday - with the first week of June pencilled in as a possible date.

Gladstone Show Society media spokesman Clive Featherby said the response from the Gladstone community was excellent.

"We had to stop (Gladstone Region Mayor) Matt Burnett's opening speech at one stage to ask people to try and squash together because you couldn't fit anywhere around the top half of the arena at all," Mr Featherby said.

"That's the fullest we've seen that arena in a lot of years.

"Matt Burnett said over the microphone in front of an audience of several thousand people that he could see by the numbers that Gladstone obviously wanted to keep the show."

Everyone enjoyed a ride on the monster truck at the Glasdtone Show, 2017. Mike Richards GLA090817SHOW

Mr Featherby said everything ran smoothly and feedback from all involved was positive.

"The showmen were very happy and said it was the best show they've had here in almost a quarter of a century," he said.

"As Matt Burnett said, regardless of what happens in the future, (the night) couldn't have gone any better if we asked for it.

"Everything we wanted to do happened. There were a huge amount of events to get through in those two and a half hours and everything got through well and the crowd were very receptive.

"It finished off with a bang and a lot of people were really happy."