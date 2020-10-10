Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tristan Sailor of the Dragons
Tristan Sailor of the Dragons
News

NRL star's son quizzed by police over alleged sexual assault

by Cydonee Mardon
10th Oct 2020 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The son of NRL great Wendell Sailor is being questioned by police over an alleged sexual assault.

Tristan Sailor, an up and coming NRL player in his own right, was taken into custody on Saturday morning and is being questioned at Wollongong Police Station.

 

Tristan Sailor is being questioned by police over an alleged sexual assault.
Tristan Sailor is being questioned by police over an alleged sexual assault.

 

 

Police confirmed Sailor was arrested in relation to a report by a woman that she was sexually assaulted in southern Sydney last weekend.

"A search warrant has been executed at a home at Wollongong this morning at 7.40am," a NSW Police Force spokeswoman said

"A 22-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Wollongong police station."

The arrest is in relation to an ongoing investigation."

Originally published as Wendell Sailor's son quizzed by police over alleged sexual assault

More Stories

crime footy nrl sexual assault wendell sailor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Teen in serious condition after beach rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Teen in serious condition after beach rollover

        Breaking UPDATE: A man has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

        Gladstone, here’s 250 jobs helping defend the nation

        Premium Content Gladstone, here’s 250 jobs helping defend the nation

        News “This is an excellent opportunity to find out about the important role cyber...

        YOU SAID IT: Top 10 comments from Observer readers this week

        Premium Content YOU SAID IT: Top 10 comments from Observer readers this week

        News A new ten-pin bowling alley for Gladstone, hospital upgrades, and maybe a brothel...

        Man hid from police in burnt-out house

        Premium Content Man hid from police in burnt-out house

        Crime Steven James Allen told officers he didn’t want to get in trouble.