Wellness workshops to teach region's youth

TAKING FLIGHT: Proud Peacock founder Rachel Dickey has brought her mental health and wellness workshops to Central Queensland.

TAKING FLIGHT: Proud Peacock founder Rachel Dickey has brought her mental health and wellness workshops to Central Queensland. Matt Taylor GLA010819PEAC

PROUD Peacock founder Rachel Dickey has brought her mental health and wellness workshops to Central Queensland with a passion to reach more children.

"Central Queensland feels like it's got some amazing opportunities because we've got Gladstone, Rockhampton, Bundaberg,” Mrs Dickey said.

The life coach, certified mindfulness teacher and author has run the programs for the past three years on the Sunshine Coast.

There are two programs including 'Proud Peacock' and 'Let's Chill', which address self-esteem, resilience, values, trust, gratitude, stillness and anxiety and fear, among other topics.

"There is a huge need for support for the youth and the children in the Gladstone Region,” Mrs Dickey said.

"(I'm) excited to bring it to Gladstone ... I think that a lot of kids are going to benefit from it.”

Mrs Dickey said both programs were designed to teach children life skills.

"The program actually enhances mental health and wellness and overall skills that help people feel good about themselves,” she said.

"Every child has the right to feel good about themselves yet a lot of them don't know how to.”

The programs can be delivered over six weeks, two full days or occasionally as individual workshops.

The first two workshops will address self-esteem and will run from August 11.

For more information about the workshops or program contact Rachel on 0435713937 or visit proudpeacock.org.au