The wellness trends you need to know about

Kombucha can really help in the health of your gut.

Kombucha can really help in the health of your gut.

WHAT'S going to be hot in 2019? Here, some wellness trends to look out for.

Self-care

The new buzzword. What it means: prioritising healthy habits that will see you looking and feeling better. That could be eating healthier meals, journaling or meditating to reduce stress, or having a spa treatment. According to Google, searches for self care in 2018 were 25 per cent higher than in 2017..

Fermented foods

Kombucha, kimchi, sauerkraut and kefir will continue to be popular as focus remains on increasing the health of your gut, where microbiota provide essential health benefits especially to immunity.

Sleep hygiene

It sounds like something your nana would say. But, as we are increasingly sleepless, we'll be offered sleep supplements, natural-bedding and even lights bulbs that have less blue light to help beat insomnia. Smart devices will continue to help you have a good night, with the Fitbit Versa watch offering tracking of light, deep and REM sleep stages.

Wellness coaches

As focus worldwide continues to turn to wellness and its impact on personal and professional goals, a 'wellness coach', 'life strategist' or other wellness-orientated expert will become the must-have accessory. In the United States, the wellness coaching market is already estimated to be worth US$6.14 billion annually.

Reconnecting with Nature

Whether it's indoor plants or moonlight yoga, we're craving opportunities to commune with all that is green and good. Watch out for sunrise or sunset exercise classes in the outdoors, community gardens, permaculture classes and the use of luscious greenery in interior design. Research shows living in greener environments is associated with better mental health and lower mortality.

Head outdoors to boost your exercise options.

Brain enhancers

It could be supplements that feature stress-reducing l-theanine, or brain/memory apps like Luminosity. But keeping the grey cells in shape will get more and more on-trend as Baby Boomers and Generation X-ers continue to age. According to Research and Markets, brain health will be worth $11.6 billion by 2024.

"Free" food and drinks

Increasingly it's what we don't want in our diet that's defining how we shop. In 2019, consumers will continue to demand a choice of additive, nitrite, sulphite and gluten-free products. As a result, the food industry will continue to introduce foods that have less of the ingredients that consumers believe are bad for health.

Devices that make being healthy easier

Smart devices that help you get healthier is a trend that isn't going anywhere soon. The Fitbit Versa watch allows you to track your activity, your Cardio Fitness score and even your menstrual cycle. In the long-term, Fitbit is set to deliver next-gen features such as glucose monitoring, blood pressure and even sleep apnea tracking.

KEEP WATCH ON YOUR FITNESS

You can get your very own Fitbit Versa Smartwatch by taking up this 12-month digital subscription offer. It's easy to subscribe, simply sign up online now or phone 1300 361 604.

* Only $7.50 a week billed every four weeks on a 12-month contract for new digital subscribers (minimum annual cost $390). Allow 20 days for Fitbit Versa to arrive. Offer available while stocks last. Conditions apply.

