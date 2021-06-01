Menu
Noel Whittaker dumps shares in Telstra after ‘disaster’ over $145 refund
Business

‘We’ll need Philippines approval’: guru’s fight for $145 refund

by Anthony Marx
1st Jun 2021 7:03 AM
Noel Whittaker is so fed up with the lousy service he got from Telstra he's just dumped his long-held shares in the telco.

The exasperated Brisbane finance guru tells us he had to make two complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman before the company agreed to refund money improperly charged for NBN service.

Brisbane finance guru Noel Whittaker has dumped his long-held shares in Telstra.
Whittaker then got a call from a Telstra operative in Melbourne who told him the money would be transferred to his account as soon as she got "approval from the Philippines''.

Wait … what?

"Telstra can't even issue a refund of $145 without asking their bosses in the Philippines. It is extraordinary,'' Whittaker said Monday.

The trouble began when Whittaker severed his ties to Telstra after more than 15 years and tapped rival Aussie Broadband for his home service.

But that didn't stop Telstra from sending bills and keeping up the direct monthly debits.

When he rang to complain, Whittaker was directed to use the app, which he said proved to be maddeningly futile. "That was a disaster,'' he said.

