‘We‘ll miss you’: Tributes flow for beloved Gladstone icon

”We’ll miss you”: Tributes have flown for beloved Gladstone man Rod Neill.

Tributes are flowing for a beloved Gladstone business icon after he died on Saturday morning.

Rod Neill, former owner of Rod’s Food Market, passed away peacefully at the Gladstone Hospital on January 30.

His brother Rob posted a tribute on social media.

“It is with great sadness that I advise the passing of Rod Neill,” he said via Facebook.

“Rod was the father of Brenda, pop to Jai, and brother to Rob and Narelle and Boyd.”

Rods Food Market owner Rod Neill.

Mr Neill was remembered for his commitment to his precious food market on Mellefont St.

In 2015, The Observer spoke with Mr Neill about his former business, one of the oldest in Gladstone at the time.

“Fruit and veg is my baby,” he said.

“You should see my garden at home.

Mayor Matt Burnett offered his condolences to the family. Picture: Rod Neill at Rod’s Food Market.

“I love my business and I try to make sure people come back.”

Mayor Matt Burnett offered his condolences to the family.

“Thank you mate for always supporting me,” Cr Burnett said.

“We are certainly going to miss you. My sincere condolences to the family.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher also shared his thoughts.

“Sad to hear of the passing this morning of a well-known community champion and Gladstone legend,” Mr Butcher said.

“Rod was always a devoted campaigner and loyal supporter of mine, and my thoughts are with his loved ones at their great loss.”