'Well known' Gladstone man punches nightclub security guard in face

Murray James Bale, 33, pleaded guilty to the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

IT WASN'T quite murder on the dance floor.

But when a scuffle at a Gladstone nightclub broke out between two men; both of them ended up bruised and blooded.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending took place at Industrie nightclub at about 1am, on July 2, 2016.

He said the defendant and his friends had been drinking and dancing, when the group of men began to get loud and physical.

Mr Reece said a security guard at the nightclub walked over to Bale on the dance floor and told him he needed to leave.

The court heard Bale began to get physical with the security guard, who grabbed Bale in an attempt to escort him from the premises.

Bale turned and punched the security guard multiple times in the face, causing an extensive amount of bruising, lacerations and blood to pour from his nose.

Mr Reece said the police were called, but Bale had taken off.

The security guard was taken to hospital.

Bale was arrested weeks later on July 26 and declined to have an interview with police and was released on bail.

Defence barrister Steve Kissick said the offending was "completely out of character” for his client.

Mr Kissick said while "excessive”, the offending was a provoked response, after his client claimed the security guard elbowed him in the face first.

He said while he client should not have reacted in a way that would cause serious injury to the victim, it was simply an altercation between two "skylarking” men.

Mr Kissick said otherwise his client was a well-known community man and a law-abiding citizen.

He said his client was not a heavy drinker, but a social one, and was simply blowing off steam the weekend of the offending.

"He is unlikely to ever offend again,” Mr Kissick said.

Visiting Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Bale $1500, to pay compensation to the victim.

No conviction was recorded.