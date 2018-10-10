Well-known Gladstone firefighter is calling it a day

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Biloela director is retiring after 32 years of service.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Biloela director is retiring after 32 years of service.

RETIRING firefighter Barry Maluga said there are some things he'll never forget after nearly 32-and-a-half years in the brigade.

"When I drive past a place where we attended a fatality it all comes back like it happened only yesterday," he said.

"But I'm a fairly positive sort of bloke so I don't concentrate on the 1 per cent of bad stuff.

"The rest has been a really good ride."

It took Barry two years to get a job as a firefighter.

"Things were very different then," he said.

"I just went down to the brigade office and asked the chief for a job.

"Back then, if he liked you he'd hire you.

Getting this job was like winning the lottery.

Barry said he would leave two lasting legacies.

"When I started, Gladstone had a population of 35,000 and there were 22 firefighters responding to 200 calls a year," he said.

"Plus we didn't go to car accidents then either.

"Now the population has doubled, we average 900 attendances and we have more fields of response like swift rescues and hazardous material incidences.

"We were doing all that with the same numbers we had 30 years ago.

"I've been able to secure an extra 10 staff who'll be working out of modern, first-class facilities.

"That's a big thing for us."

The thing Barry will miss most is the people.

"I interacted with people from all walks of life," he said.

"Now I'll be at home talking to my amazing wife everyday."

Barry decided to retire last year after a light-bulb moment.

"My mate Terry Penrose died and I got seriously ill as well," he said.

"If you knew you had a year to live would you go to work today?

"My new philosophy is, if you die with more than $10 in your pocket you've spent too much time at work."

Barry's advice to anyone wanting to be a firefighter: "It's tough to get in now but don't give up trying."

"I highly recommend it, it's definitely a rewarding career," he said.