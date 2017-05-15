Well-known Gladstone family's joy over chance to hold newborn bub

Graham, Kelvin Robb, 4 and Janie Sharpe with their third son MacKenzie George Robb, born May 13.

NOT many words can describe the feeling of holding your newborn baby seconds after they're born.

It's an experience that parents Janie Sharpe and Graham Robb could not have during the premature birth of their first two children.

But last week that all changed when their third son MacKenzie George Robb was born.

For the first time Janie was able to give birth to her son in Gladstone without being airlifted to a larger hospital.

Smiles beaming, Janie and Graham boasted their healthy third son is gorgeous.

MacKenzie is a younger brother to four-year-old Kelvin, who has cerebral palsy, and Campbell, 2.

Kelvin and Campbell were both born premature, the reason for the early labour still unknown.

"This is the first time we've been able to hold our baby after he was born," Janie said. "We've never had anyone visit us after the birth before so that's been lovely."

Before Kelvin was born a 32-week pregnant Janie was airlifted to Brisbane, going into an early labour.

It was a similar story for Campbell who was born in Rockhampton but later airlifted to Brisbane due to breathing issues.

The family is well-known after receiving donations from the popular Tannum Sands Crab Classic three years ago.

"It was a massive decision (to have a third child)," Janie said. "Having a child with a disability, we knew it would be full on ... but we're very happy, MacKenzie's gorgeous."

MacKenzie arrived with plenty of surprises, with the parents learning his gender in the birthing suite.

Their decision gave them a special moment during the emergency cesarean birth of MacKenzie.

"When he was born the midwife called Graham over and said 'come and have a look'," Janie said. "Then Graham leaned down towards me and whispered, 'it's a boy'."

Janie said the support during her latest pregnancy was amazing.

"This has really been a community pregnancy," she said. "Everyone from the maternity staff at the Gladstone Hospital to the Cerebral Palsy League and Rainbow Valley Kindergarten, they've all been so helpful."

MacKenzie's arrival makes May 13 even more special than before, which is also the day Kelvin was born.