We’ll drink to that: CQ pubs in line for cheaper beer

An Australian Brewer’s Association submission to the Australian Government could have a huge effect on the price of beer in CQ pubs, clubs and breweries.

The submission, led by the Association’s CEO John Preston, outlined the need for a reduction in the amount of tax paid by establishments for beer.

Mr Preston said a significant cut in the beer tax bill for venue owners and their customers would help the hospitality sector, as it coped with the ongoing impact of mandatory closures due to lockdowns and other restrictions such as capacity limits.

“A 50 per cent reduction in the excise rate on draught beer would deliver a massive boost to hospitality business owners at a relatively small cost to the government. Beer anchors pubs and clubs, and these businesses need a break,” he said.

“Beer tax in Australia is the fourth highest in the developed world.

“Given more than 85 per cent of beer consumed in Australia is made in Australia, reducing beer tax should also be a priority to support the 100,000 jobs that rely on brewing and the hundreds of millions of dollars of produce we source from Australian farmers.”

For a small to medium sized pub which buys around 15 kegs a week, a reduction of 50 per cent in the excise rate on draught beer could mean a $465 saving in beer tax each week.

Each venue owner could then decide whether to use this money to entice customers back through promotions, or pay down debt to help them remain viable.

Tannum Sands Hotel venue manager Mace Bartlett said it would be huge for his pub.

“Obviously freeing up that expense would allow businesses to move in other directions or use expenses without affecting their bottom line,” he said.

Mr Bartlett said customer benefits would depend on how venues chose to use the money they saved from the tax.

“It is just depending on how the businesses operate, it is not something I have sat down and planned but value for money gets people into businesses,” he said.

Mr Bartlett said he was not at all surprised to learn Australia paid the fourth highest tax on beer in the world.

“I thought we might have been in the top three or top two in the world, I’m surprised there are people in front of us,” he said.

Mr Bartlett said the $465 per week small to medium venues stood to save if the tax was cut would be handy.

“That figure should have been coming back to venues long ago but we have worked around those parameters,” he said.

“It is definitely going to benefit businesses that are involved anywhere in alcohol, that is for sure.”

