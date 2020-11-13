Welfare concerns for Quoin Island turtles

Stella the green sea turtle was rehabilitated and released from Quoin Island.

WILDLIFE officers conducted a site inspection of a rehabilitation centre on Quoin Island near Gladstone on Friday to assess the health of 11 turtles amid concerns around the centre's operation.

The officers, along with other agencies, attended the facility to investigate reports of potential breaches of the facility's responsibilities, animal welfare, and to ensure veterinary standards complied with relevant legislation and codes of practice.

The Department of Environment and Science said that an independent veterinarian assessed the turtles at the Quoin Island facility to determine their health and viability.

"And whilst initial indications are that the turtles remain healthy, changes will need to be made to the way the centre operates," a department spokesperson said.

"The vet will also provide the requirements for the future care of the turtles, and a plan to eventually release any healthy animals back into the wild.

"The veterinarian will continue their assessment throughout the course of the day and provide a report to the department by next week."

The department said the wellbeing of wildlife and ensuring those caring for wildlife were doing the right thing, was its "top priority".

The Department of Environment and Science conducted this operation jointly with Queensland Health, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, and the Veterinary Surgeons Board of Queensland.