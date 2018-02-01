'Welcome recovery': Promising trend as vacancy rate tightens

A TIGHTER vacancy rate has re-confirmed the long-term pain felt by investors and home owners is expected to be something of the past.

New data from the Real Estate Institute of Queensland revealed Gladstone's vacancy rate had dropped to 4.9%, its lowest since March 2015.

The lower vacancy rate is comparable to Townsville's at 4.6% and lower than Rockhampton's 5%.

It was no surprise to experienced property analyst Terry Ryder who said Gladstone's vacancy rate continued to improve as the region recovered from the boom years during the construction of the three LNG plants on Curtis Island.

Mr Ryder said the vacancy rate was still too far away from being a balanced 3%, and would not cause an increase in the price of rent.

The Hotspotting.com founder uses statistics from SQM Research, which he said showed a similar pattern to the REIQ data.

"Based on the current trends, you could expect vacancy rates to drop (to around 3%) mid this year," he said adding that Gladstone's property market would recover faster if new, job-creating projects went ahead.

The last time Gladstone had a vacancy rate below 3% was December 2012 when it was 2.1%.

"You need a series of smaller projects so that people will start to rent or buy in the normal market, that would be very beneficial," he said.

"The trends are positive now... it's been a long and painful process for anyone who owns property in Gladstone."

New REIQ chairman for Gladstone, Alicia Williams said Gladstone's rental market has had a "slow, steady turnaround".

The Locations Estate Agency director has witnessed the market's recovery during the past 12 months.

"We've seen rents increase incrementally (by $10-20) ... the general sentiment from tenants is that things have started to change so they're quite keen to lock in 12 month contracts now," she said.

"It's a welcome recovery for people in Gladstone, local and interstate investors because it has been an ongoing correction period for the past five years."

Joining Gladstone in the regional resurgence in the property market were Mackay and Bundaberg.

REIQ chief executive Antonia Mercorella said the recovery was due to the coal price and employment figures bouncing back.

Figures

December 2017: 4.9%

September 2017: 5.7%

June 2017: 6.5%

March 2017: 6.4%

December 2016: 9.9%

September 2016: 8.9%

June 2016: 10.2%

*REIQ quarterly vacancy rate for Gladstone.