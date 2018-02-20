Welcome to The Observer's new-look website

LOCAL news remains at the heart of what we do at The Observer, and our new-look website, launched today, promises to showcase the best of it even better.

You will notice a cleaner, more modern look which matches the best-looking news sites in the country for both desktop and mobile.

Bolder headlines and better navigation will ensure you will be able to find the news that matters to you more quickly.

The navigation panel along the top of the website gives you quick and easy access to the latest stories via 'just in', as well as content in sport, lifestyle, community, what's on, jobs, motoring, real estate, obituaries and classifieds. (Just use the scroll arrows to find all of them).

The top left 'hamburger' menu provides even more detailed access points to sub-sections of our site, special features, magazines, and of course the local weather up the top.

You can return to the home screen at any time by hitting The Observer masthead logo or the home menu item.

As you would expect, local news is given more prominence, while the best stories from around our network sit in the 'network' news container, which floats down the page with you as you scroll.

There's also easy links to court and industry news, as well as the best coverage of local sport.

Today's digital edition of The Observer will be given a more prominent display, allowing subscribers easy access to the full paper online.

In each of our sections (including business, entertainment, lifestyle, jobs or motoring) local news and advertisements are given priority on the left with network (state and national) stories on the right hand side.

As you scroll down, the relevant network content will follow.

You will also find our videos, both local and network, have a more prominent home.

Our article pages have also been improved with cleaner layouts to showcase our best stories, photographs and videos.

You will notice there are easy ways to share stories with others on Facebook or Twitter as well as dive straight to the comments to see what's being said and add your own thoughts.

You can also easily follow topics of interest to you by clicking on the topic tag at the bottom of the story.

That will take you to a topic page and on the top right hand side of the page you can follow that topic - meaning you will get alerts to your devices when new stories are published.

And to make sure you make the most of your subscription, don't forget to download our app from Apple's App Store, or Google Play if you have an Android phone or tablet.

Of course, we will be looking to make ongoing improvements to our site so would love to hear your feedback via NRM.Digital@newsregionalmedia.com.au

If you have questions about your subscription, you will most of the answers here.

You can also call subscriptions services on 1300 361 604.

If you are not already a digital subscriber, we have great deals on offer, starting at $3 a week for both the Chronicle and The Courier-Mail.

Christine McKee

Editor, The Observer