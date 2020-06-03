‘Welcome home’: Pubs begin to reopen

GOOD SHOUT: Michael Cahill said there is a cautious optimism in the hospitality sector as venues nationwide reopen.

GOOD SHOUT: Michael Cahill said there is a cautious optimism in the hospitality sector as venues nationwide reopen.

The manager of a hotel in Gladstone’s CBD told The Observer there is a cautious optimism within the hospitality sector as the town reopens.

Following the easing of interstate travel restrictions, manager of The Oaks Gladstone Grand Hotel Michael Cahill said the Queensland government had taken a measured approach.

“They are making decisions based on fact and what’s best for our state,” he said.

“I don’t think anyone is expecting things to return to what we previously considered ‘normal’, any time soon.”

Mr Cahill plans to continue the legacy of The Oaks Gladstone Grand Hotel, just on a smaller scale until they can allow more people through the door.

“Most of the specials and promotions will return as space allows, with a few tweaks,’ he said

“Because I think our customers have had enough change in their lives recently and we want to make them feel at home as soon as they walk in the door.

“The Oaks Gladstone Grand Hotel has been around for 121 years, so we have a good idea what our guests want!”

Mr Cahill said his establishment’s safety protocols regarding COVID-19 would be in line with The Oaks SureStay program.

“The program uses the highest grade of infection control policies and procedures developed in line with World Health Organisation guidelines and all COVID Australian Government recommen­dations,” he said.

GOOD SHOUT: Michael Cahill said there is a cautious optimism within the hospitality sector as venues nationwide reopen.

“The Oaks Gladstone Grand Hotel has always maintained high levels of cleanliness and will continue to do so.

With pubs, clubs and cafes beginning to reopen throughout the region, Mr Cahill had a message to patrons who have waited a long time to enjoy their favourite drop and a game of footy.

“Welcome home, we have missed you,” he said.

“We have missed your stories both tall and true, your bad dad jokes and your one-eyed footy opinions.”

Rocksalt Gladstone took to social media and announced they would be reopening with lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday 11am-2pm and 5-8pm with breakfast weekends from 8-11am.

“All dine-in will be strictly by booking only with a 40-person limit in both dine-in areas, phone 4972 9884 to place a booking.

“Our Bebida balcony is open as a drinking area for up to 20 people, a booking is required for that area as well.”

The Oaks Grand Hotel Gladstone is currently open but for dinner only. Monday to Friday 5-8pm with bookings essential, closed weekends.