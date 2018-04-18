WELCOME HOME: Come celebrate Tia-Clair's golden achievement

HUGE ACHIEVEMENT: It's time to welcome Commonwealth Games gold medallist Tia-Clair Toomey back home in Gladstone.

HUGE ACHIEVEMENT: It's time to welcome Commonwealth Games gold medallist Tia-Clair Toomey back home in Gladstone. Nigel Hallett

GLADSTONE residents can officially welcome home and congratulate Commonwealth Games gold medal winner Tia-Clair Toomey on Friday.

The Gladstone weightlifter, and owner of Crossfit Gladstone, captured the hearts of the nation during her gold medal performance in the women's 58kg weightlifting event on April 6, her outstanding effort coming just days after the death of her cousin.

Having encapsulated the spirit of the Commonwealth Games with her extraordinary final lift 114kg clean and jerk, which coupled with her 87kg effort in the snatch carried her to gold, Tia-Clair enjoyed a well-earned break and is now rested and ready to celebrate with her supporters.

The welcome home event at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens arboretum shelter (near the Japanese Tea Garden) from 4.30-6pm, will give residents the opportunity to meet the gold medallist during an official signing opportunity.

The Observer will publish a keepsake Tia-Clair poster in tomorrow's paper to commemorate her golden efforts, which residents can get signed at the event.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the 'welcome home' event for the athlete would enable the community to show its appreciation for her memorable performance.

"Tia-Clair's effort to win gold, on top of last year's victory at the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games, was simply amazing," Cr Burnett said.

"Tia-Clair has done Gladstone proud with her performance at the Commonwealth Games and I know many of the Gladstone Region residents who were glued to their TV sets watching her win gold will be keen to congratulate her in person on Friday."

Cr Desley O'Grady, who helped organise Friday's event, said Tia-Clair was looking forward to meeting with supporters and thanking the community for its support.

"It's great that Tia-Clair has dedicated her time for Friday's event and I am sure she will be kept busy signing autographs," Cr O'Grady said.

Friday's event will also feature a free sausage sizzle for the first 300 attendees and Tia Clair's book How I Became the Fittest Woman on Earth will be on sale. Pick up tomorrow's Observer to get your copy of a Tia-Clair poster.