‘Welcome and needed’ rain to continue

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
12th Jan 2020 7:02 PM

 

"TYPICAL Queensland weather" is making a welcome return with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting shower and storms throughout most of the state for the coming week.

On Saturday, Brisbane City recorded 15mm or rain and another 5-10mm is forecast for this evening.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said for most of the state, that wet weather would continue.

"Typical Queensland weather returning," Mr Narramore said.

"This run of hot dry winds we've had for so long is finally disappearing."

"Everyone from Caboolture down to the New South Wales border had above that 15mm (yesterday)."

The highest falls yesterday were recorded in Brighton, with the northern Brisbane suburb receiving 61mm of rain in the 24 hour period.

Both Redcliffe and Woody Point received over 50mm of rain while the Gold Coast recorded falls totalling 24mm.

Mr Narramore said the rain was "welcome and much needed".

"We fell half a metre short of last year's average rainfall.

"A number of places had 300-500mm less than their average rainfall last year.

"We need many months of wide spread rainfall to have a major dent in the drought."

Cooler conditions are also expected for the coastal regions throughout this week with temperatures sitting between 20 and 30C.

Possible storms are forecast across the Central Highlands and Coalfields and into the Darling Downs and Wide Bay.

The west of the state remains dry and duty, with the mercury expected to rise above 40 degrees for most of the region this week.

TODAY'S MAXIMUMS

Brisbane: 28

Caloundra: 27

Ipswich: 29

Surfers Paradise: 26

Stanthorpe: 23 (lowest)

Toowoomba: 27

Gympie: 31

Emerald: 37

Townsville: 34

Cairns: 33

Urandangi: 44 (highest)

Roma: 39

Birdsville: 39

