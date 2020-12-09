Welcome 2021 in style this New Year’s Eve

MEMORIAL Park in Gladstone Central is set to come alive this New Year’s Eve, as Gladstone Regional Council hosts its annual celebration.

The free event is set to kick off in Gladstone Central from 5pm until late and with 2021 right around the corner, what better way to see off this year in style?

This year’s event has more on offer for people of all ages with Memorial Park set to become a vibrant party space with activities, entertainment and everything in between.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council’s New Year’s Eve Party would feature live music, licensed bars, mini golf, food vendors, a VIP Beer Garden Experience and spectacular fireworks at 8pm and midnight.

“We’ll have live entertainment from cover band Funk n Stuff, who will be supported by local

musicians, a mini golf course constructed by Gladstone Men’s Shed and three different ticketing options – Priority Admission, General Admission and the VIP Beer Garden Experience,” Cr Burnett said.

“It was fantastic to see the community come together at last year’s New Year’s Eve Party – the first Council-run New Year’s Eve event held since 1999 – and I look forward to seeing that same level of community connectedness this year.”

Ticketing information is as follows:

VIP Beer Garden Experience (ages 18+ only)

$75 per person. Book together to sit together.

Inclusions:

Complimentary drink on arrival

Five course menu consisting of exquisite canapes, mini meals and petite sweets

Table service from dedicated VIP Beer Garden waiters

Exclusive beer garden space with seating

Priority & General Admission

Free – booking required for Priority Admission

Positioned close to stage

BYO picnic rugs and chairs – limited furniture provided

Access to food vendors and licensed bar

Mini golf

Please direct any questions relating to the NYE Party to the Community Events team via phone on 4970 0700 or email to info@gladstone.qld.gov.au.