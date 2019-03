Salvation Army bins are meant for community donations but often receive a lot more.

SALVATION Army corps officers Chris and Kay Ford tell The Observer about some of the strangest things they have found in donation bins at the church's local Family Store.

A child

"There was a time the manager came in one morning and someone had pushed a mattress against the front of the bin, and they actually got their kid up the mattress into the bin and the kid was passing them stuff outside,” Mrs Ford said.

Used needles

"You see used needles from time to time, not very often, but you do see it,” Mr Ford said.

Rubbish

"Sometimes you get straight rubbish, like Maccas wrappers, that type of rubbish,” Mr Ford said.

Wedding album

"We had a wedding album once, a beautiful one,” Mrs Ford said.

"It was a professionally done printed photo album, not like where you slide in the photos - the photos were all printed onto it. It would have cost thousands of dollars.”

Brand new items

"Occasionally we'll get people call us and they've inadvertently put a bag of new products in them,” Mr Ford said.

"So they've gone to Kmart, come here to do a donation for example and all the plastic bags went in.”

A car

"We had a car donated in the car park,” Mr Ford said.

"Keys were in the ignition, the windows were down and it was here for about four days.

"We rang the police ... It was still registered but I suspect it may have been stolen.”