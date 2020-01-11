Weevils help kill ‘detrimental’ weed

The weed at the Gladstone Duck Ponds, December 29

A WATER lettuce believed to be behind dozens of fish deaths at the duck pond is being monitored by Gladstone Regional Council.

Acting Mayor Rick Hansen said the council was using weevils as a biological control to remove the weed.

Cr Hansen said the weevils laid eggs in the leaves and the larvae ate through the plant tissue.

“The openings assist the entry of fungi and bacteria, causing the tissue to rot, fill with water and sink,” he said.

“Current signs indicate this biological control method is working as the water lettuce is yellowing.”

The council will continue to monitor the plant throughout January.

Dead fish at Gladstone Duck Pond, December 29

This comes after issues in December when dead fish were spotted in the pond.

Cr Hansen said the water lettuce created a dense cover on the water’s surface that prevented light penetration.

“It can also lead to a drop of oxygen in the water which is detrimental to the aquatic ecosystem,” he said.