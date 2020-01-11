Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The weed at the Gladstone Duck Ponds, December 29
The weed at the Gladstone Duck Ponds, December 29
News

Weevils help kill ‘detrimental’ weed

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
11th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WATER lettuce believed to be behind dozens of fish deaths at the duck pond is being monitored by Gladstone Regional Council.

Acting Mayor Rick Hansen said the council was using weevils as a biological control to remove the weed.

Cr Hansen said the weevils laid eggs in the leaves and the larvae ate through the plant tissue.

“The openings assist the entry of fungi and bacteria, causing the tissue to rot, fill with water and sink,” he said.

“Current signs indicate this biological control method is working as the water lettuce is yellowing.”

The council will continue to monitor the plant throughout January.

Dead fish at Gladstone Duck Pond, December 29
Dead fish at Gladstone Duck Pond, December 29

This comes after issues in December when dead fish were spotted in the pond.

Cr Hansen said the water lettuce created a dense cover on the water’s surface that prevented light penetration.

“It can also lead to a drop of oxygen in the water which is detrimental to the aquatic ecosystem,” he said.

gladstone duck ponds gladstone regional council water lettuce
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s on you’: Criminal’s shocking accusation towards lawyer

        premium_icon ‘It’s on you’: Criminal’s shocking accusation towards lawyer

        News “If my grandfather dies, it’s on you,” was the parting statement a Gladstone man gave his lawyer in court when he was not released immediately on parole.

        Scholarships for uni first-timers

        premium_icon Scholarships for uni first-timers

        News Students who plan on studying at CQUniversity Gladstone this year may be ­eligible...

        Hundreds sign petition for return of fire brigade

        premium_icon Hundreds sign petition for return of fire brigade

        News Residents are calling for a major investigation into the decision to deregister...

        Records tumble as Gladstone experiences hottest year

        premium_icon Records tumble as Gladstone experiences hottest year

        News The warm temperatures broke records, prompting many residents to reach for their...