Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘Weeks’ to test alleged drugs haul

by Lea Emery
16th Jul 2019 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are expected to take at least 10 weeks to test the drugs allegedly found in the home of a leading Gold Coast obstetrician.

Ashraf Hanafy, 57, was allegedly found with nine grams of ice, magic mushrooms, 27 and a half ecstasy tablets and cannabis in his Reedy Creek home after a police search on June 15.

He faces multiple drugs charges in the Southport Magistrates Court including possessing dangerous drugs and driving while affected by drugs.

The doctor is one of the country's leading obstetricians and was researching uterus transplants.

Hanafy was not required to appear in court today when the drug matter was heard.

Prosecutor Michelle Hassar told the court the drugs were sent for analysis on June 26.

No target date has been given for the results of the analysis but it is expected to take at least 10 weeks.

Magistrate Kerry Magee adjourned the matter to September 24 so the drug testing could be completed.

Earlier this month the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency suspended Hanafy's medical registration.

Hanafy has lost his privileges at John Flynn Hospital and was also suspended from teaching duties at Bond University.

drug bust drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Two cars collide near Gladstone CBD

    premium_icon BREAKING: Two cars collide near Gladstone CBD

    Breaking A CAR has crashed into a pole outside an Auckland St business, after it's believed it was hit by another car.

    WICET's hopes of $130m pay day dashed by supreme court

    premium_icon WICET's hopes of $130m pay day dashed by supreme court

    Business Judge dashes WICET's case for $130m payout from New Hope

    Time's ticking to have your say on fishing reform

    premium_icon Time's ticking to have your say on fishing reform

    News Find out how you can participate in survey

    FREE CUPCAKES: Coles celebrates new look

    premium_icon FREE CUPCAKES: Coles celebrates new look

    Business Find out how you can score a cupcake during the relaunch ceremony