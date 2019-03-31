Weekend's wet weather brings welcome rainfall totals

KIDS DON'T CARE: Jaylen Emerson, Lexi French, Cooper McDonnell, Locky French, Holly Moody, Toby Smith, Saxon Murray, Tiarna Emerson and Savannah Emerson didn't let the rain in Gladstone stop them celebrating Locky and Lexi's seventh birthday at Kin Kora's Lions Park.

KIDS DON'T CARE: Jaylen Emerson, Lexi French, Cooper McDonnell, Locky French, Holly Moody, Toby Smith, Saxon Murray, Tiarna Emerson and Savannah Emerson didn't let the rain in Gladstone stop them celebrating Locky and Lexi's seventh birthday at Kin Kora's Lions Park. Matt Taylor GLA300319RAIN

IT WAS a wet start to the weekend across Gladstone with much needed rain and storms lashing the region from late Saturday morning.

Kroombit Tops recorded the best falls with 58mm between 9am Saturday and 9am Sunday, with Raglan Creek and Iveragh both recording 28mm.

Boyne Island saw 25mm fall in the 24-hour period with 24mm falling at Benaraby and 23mm on the Gladstone radar, while 18mm fell at the airport.

The wet weather wreaked havoc on events, delaying the action at the opening of Harbour City BMX's new track. Softball grand finals and premier league soccer were cancelled.

Meteorologist Lauren Murphy said it was the result of two systems combining. She said we had a surface trough and an upper trough move through the region so those two systems combined to creat a humid and unstable air mass.

"That was very favourable for shower and thunderstorm activity and we were warning for heavy rainfall and damaging winds during those storms.”

With that trough pushing off shore into Sunday, the wet weather cleared off the coast in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Lauren said Gladstone could expect fine and mostly sunny conditions over the coming days with the small chance of showers returning.