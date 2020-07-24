Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GLADSTONE residents are in for a treat this weekend, with partly cloudy forecasts and pleasant winter temperatures.
GLADSTONE residents are in for a treat this weekend, with partly cloudy forecasts and pleasant winter temperatures.
News

Weekend weather: What can Gladstone expect?

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Jul 2020 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE region residents are in for a treat this weekend, with a partly cloudy forecast and pleasant winter temperatures.

It is a stark difference from the past two days where most of the region experienced wet conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded some of the region had about 1mm to 4mm rain in the past 24 hours.

The Gladstone Airport recorded 4.2mm, Benaraby recorded 5mm, Boyne Island recorded 3mm, Town of 1770 had 1.6mm and Calliope recorded 3mm.

While there will be some cloud cover around this weekend, it’s unlikely they will bring any rain with them, with BOM predicting just a 5-10 per cent chance of rain.

This weekend the region will reach temperatures of 25 – 26C at a maximum, and these will drop to 14 – 15C overnight.

The rest of the week is expected to be sunny, with a zero per cent chance of rain.

gladstoneforecast gladstoneweather weekendforecast
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ health leaders reveal impact of Artius sale on services

        premium_icon CQ health leaders reveal impact of Artius sale on services

        Health In 2019 the Primary Health Network undertook a process to expand mental health services.

        Latest tech at GPC drastically cuts down paper waste

        premium_icon Latest tech at GPC drastically cuts down paper waste

        Environment The system has 60 different digital components of the terminal and can track...

        IN COURT: 13 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 13 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July...