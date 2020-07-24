Weekend weather: What can Gladstone expect?

GLADSTONE residents are in for a treat this weekend, with partly cloudy forecasts and pleasant winter temperatures.

It is a stark difference from the past two days where most of the region experienced wet conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded some of the region had about 1mm to 4mm rain in the past 24 hours.

The Gladstone Airport recorded 4.2mm, Benaraby recorded 5mm, Boyne Island recorded 3mm, Town of 1770 had 1.6mm and Calliope recorded 3mm.

While there will be some cloud cover around this weekend, it’s unlikely they will bring any rain with them, with BOM predicting just a 5-10 per cent chance of rain.

This weekend the region will reach temperatures of 25 – 26C at a maximum, and these will drop to 14 – 15C overnight.

The rest of the week is expected to be sunny, with a zero per cent chance of rain.