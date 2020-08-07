Menu
Blue sky and clouds for background
Weekend weather forecast: Rain to stick around

Jacobbe McBride
7th Aug 2020 1:01 PM
DESPITE Gladstone experiencing showers today, the question on everyone’s mind is - will the rain hang around to dampen weekend plans?

On Saturday, August 8 it is forecast to be a cloudy day, with a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman saying there was a medium chance of showers.

“There is about a 50 per cent chance the Gladstone region will experience shower activity throughout the day tomorrow,” the spokesman said.

“We are most likely to see those showers move in around the morning and then again in the afternoon.”

The spokesman added there was a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, with light winds present throughout the day.

The possible rainfall ranges from zero to two millimetres with a minimum temperature of 18 and a maximum of 26C.

Despite the overcast and rainy conditions, BOM still recommends sun protection be worn from 9.20am to 2.40pm as the UV index is predicted to reach six (high).

All shower activity is forecast to subside on Sunday, August 9 and the Gladstone region is in for a sunny day with light winds.

There is a zero per cent chance of rain with a minimum temperature of 13 and a maximum of 24C.

Light winds will be present throughout the day and BOM recommends sun protections once again from 9.20am to 2.30pm, UV index predicted to reach six (high).

