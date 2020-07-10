Weekend forecast: Cloudy, cool weather expected for region

THE Gladstone region is in for a cloudy weekend before a wet start to next week.

THE Gladstone region is in for a cloudy weekend before a wet start to next week, as heightened shower activity starts on Monday.

The forecast for Saturday, July 11, according to the Bureau of Meteorology brings with it a partly cloudy day with a minimum of 15 degrees and a maximum of 25.

The chance of rain is at 10 per cent.

Sun protection is recommended by BOM from 9.50am to 2pm with the UV index predicted to reach 5 (moderate).

Sunday will be another partly cloudy day with an elevated 30 per cent chance of up to three millimetres of rainfall predicted.

Light winds will be present, north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h, during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Sun protection is again recommended by BOM from 9.50am to 2pm with the UV index predicted to reach 5 (moderate).

There is a 50 per cent (medium) chance of up to 15 millimetres of rain falling on Monday, most likely in the morning.