Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE Gladstone region is in for a cloudy weekend before a wet start to next week.
THE Gladstone region is in for a cloudy weekend before a wet start to next week.
Weather

Weekend forecast: Cloudy, cool weather expected for region

Jacobbe Mcbride
Jacobbe McBride
10th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gladstone region is in for a cloudy weekend before a wet start to next week, as heightened shower activity starts on Monday.

The forecast for Saturday, July 11, according to the Bureau of Meteorology brings with it a partly cloudy day with a minimum of 15 degrees and a maximum of 25.

The chance of rain is at 10 per cent.

Sun protection is recommended by BOM from 9.50am to 2pm with the UV index predicted to reach 5 (moderate).

Sunday will be another partly cloudy day with an elevated 30 per cent chance of up to three millimetres of rainfall predicted.

Light winds will be present, north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h, during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Sun protection is again recommended by BOM from 9.50am to 2pm with the UV index predicted to reach 5 (moderate).

There is a 50 per cent (medium) chance of up to 15 millimetres of rain falling on Monday, most likely in the morning.

bureau of meteorology weather forecasts
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who will get the $750 payment in Gladstone?

        premium_icon Who will get the $750 payment in Gladstone?

        News “We’ll pay the Economic Support Payments straight into your bank account,” Services Australia spokesman.

        • 10th Jul 2020 11:11 AM
        Man stole cans from pub bin to trade for cash

        premium_icon Man stole cans from pub bin to trade for cash

        News The man didn’t think he was committing an offence.

        IN DATA: CQ cashes in millions of First Homeowner Grants

        premium_icon IN DATA: CQ cashes in millions of First Homeowner Grants

        Information See the full breakdown for the last financial year HERE>>>