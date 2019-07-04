Menu
An LJ Hooker For sale sign.
Weekend property guide: What's open this weekend?

Mark Zita
by
4th Jul 2019 3:27 PM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 39 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from this Saturday, and will continue across the weekend.

Click the following links for a downloadable list and map.

Saturday July 6

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

42 Oxley Drive

South Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

6/29 Off Street

Gladstone Central

9:30 - 10:00

Ray White Gladstone

237/75 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

3/253 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

11:15 - 11:45

Ray White Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

17 Wadeleigh Street

Bororen

12:00 - 12:30

Gladstone RE

34 Venus Street

Telina

9:40 - 10:10

Elders Gladstone

5 Gumnut Place

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

14 Telopea Place

Kirkwood

10:20 - 10:50

Elders Gladstone

13 Woodland Court

Kirkwood

10:30 - 11:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

18 Bendee Street

Glen Eden

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

34-36 Paterson Street

West Gladstone

10:30 - 11:00

RE/MAX Energy

2 Tryon Court

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

3 Orchard Drive

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

21 Curlew Drive

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

Elders Gladstone

3 Ashley Court

Calliope

11:15 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

21 Centenary Drive

Boyne Island

12:30 - 1:00

RE/MAX Energy

80 Emmadale Drive

New Auckland

12:45 - 1:15

Ray White Gladstone

4 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

19 Eugenie Court

Glen Eden

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

108/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

92 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

203/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

11:30 - 12:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

50 Skyline Drive

Kirkwood

1:30 - 2:00

Ray White Gladstone

7 Scorpius Place

Telina

9:00 - 9:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

38 Blackwell Street

Tannum Sands

11:45 - 12:15

RE/MAX Energy

27 Ronald Crescent

Benaraby

12:15 - 1:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

2 Dorado Court

Telina

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

13 Baruby Boulevard

Benaraby

12:00 - 12:45

Elders Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

30 Baruby Blvd

Benaraby

9:30 - 10:00

Gladstone RE

40/1 Michel Place

Telina

10:15 - 10:45

Ray White Gladstone

19 Worthington Road

Turkey Beach

11:00 - 11:30

PRD Tannum

11 Ingra Close

Glen Eden

1:00 - 2:00

Ray White Gladstone

Sunday July 7

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

3/5-9 View Street

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

7 White Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

2 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

15 Parsloe Street

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

16 Billabong Drive

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

Gladstone Observer

