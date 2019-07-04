Weekend property guide: What's open this weekend?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 39 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from this Saturday, and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday July 6
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agency
South Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
Gladstone Central
9:30 - 10:00
Ray White Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
South Gladstone
11:15 - 11:45
Ray White Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Bororen
12:00 - 12:30
Gladstone RE
Telina
9:40 - 10:10
Elders Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:20 - 10:50
Elders Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:30 - 11:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Glen Eden
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
West Gladstone
10:30 - 11:00
RE/MAX Energy
Clinton
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
Elders Gladstone
Calliope
11:15 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Boyne Island
12:30 - 1:00
RE/MAX Energy
New Auckland
12:45 - 1:15
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Glen Eden
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Gladstone Central
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Gladstone Central
11:30 - 12:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
1:30 - 2:00
Ray White Gladstone
Telina
9:00 - 9:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
11:45 - 12:15
RE/MAX Energy
Benaraby
12:15 - 1:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Telina
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Benaraby
12:00 - 12:45
Elders Gladstone
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Benaraby
9:30 - 10:00
Gladstone RE
Telina
10:15 - 10:45
Ray White Gladstone
Turkey Beach
11:00 - 11:30
PRD Tannum
Glen Eden
1:00 - 2:00
Ray White Gladstone
Sunday July 7
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agency
West Gladstone
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Glen Eden
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone