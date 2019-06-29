Weekend Property Guide: What's open in Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 50 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday June 29
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Real Estate
17 Wadeleigh Street
Bororen
9:00 - 9:30
Gladstone RE
Gladstone Central
9:00 - 9:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Clinton
9:00 - 9:20
Elders Gladstone
West Gladstone
10:30 - 11:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
11:30 - 12:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Clinton
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Tannum Sands
8:00 - 8:30
Elders Gladstone
Telina
9:35 - 10:00
Elders Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
10:15 - 10:45
Elders Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
Glen Eden
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
12:15 - 12:45
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Calliope
12:45 - 1:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Gladstone Central
9:30 - 10:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Boyne Island
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Energy
Kirkwood
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
West Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Tannum Sands
11:30 - 12:00
RE/MAX Energy
Glen Eden
11:30 - 12:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:40 - 12:10
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:15 - 12:45
RE/MAX Energy
Benaraby
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Boyne Island
10:45 - 11:15
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
11:00 - 11:30
Elders Gladstone
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Calliope
1:00 - 1:30
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Energy
Benaraby
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
3:30 - 4:00
RE/MAX Energy
Benaraby
12:00 - 12:30
Elders Gladstone
Telina
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
O'Connell
1:00 - 2:00
Ray White Gladstone
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Clinton
2:00 - 2:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
40/1 Michel Place
Telina
10:00 - 10:40
Ray White Gladstone
Benaraby
10:15 - 10:45
Gladstone RE
Glen Eden
1:00 - 2:00
Ray White Gladstone
Sunday June 30
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Real Estate
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Rodds Bay
10:00 - 10:30
Elders Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Glen Eden
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
11:30 - 12:00
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
1:00 - 1:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Burua
12:00 - 1:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Burua
1:00 - 2:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone