About 50 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend
Weekend Property Guide: What's open in Gladstone?

Mark Zita
by
29th Jun 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 50 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday June 29

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Real Estate

17 Wadeleigh Street

Bororen

9:00 - 9:30

Gladstone RE

237/75 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

42 Oxley Drive

Clinton

9:00 - 9:20

Elders Gladstone

13/7 View Street

West Gladstone

10:30 - 11:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

78 Aerodrome Road

Clinton

11:30 - 12:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

18 Harmony Drive

Clinton

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

27 Plimsoll Court

Tannum Sands

8:00 - 8:30

Elders Gladstone

34 Venus Street

Telina

9:35 - 10:00

Elders Gladstone

5 Gumnut Place

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

21 Curlew Drive

New Auckland

10:15 - 10:45

Elders Gladstone

3 Orchard Drive

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

5 Petecost Close

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

9 Namadgi Terrace

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

21 Boonderee Place

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

13 Woodland Court

Kirkwood

12:15 - 12:45

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

3 Ashley Court

Calliope

12:45 - 1:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

3/30 Parkside Street

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

203/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

9:30 - 10:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

108/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

32 Brin Street

Boyne Island

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Energy

50 Skyline Drive

Kirkwood

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

7 White Street

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

6 Gwen Street

Tannum Sands

11:30 - 12:00

RE/MAX Energy

19 Eugenie Court

Glen Eden

11:30 - 12:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

19 Telopea Place

Kirkwood

11:40 - 12:10

Ray White Gladstone

6 Cloncurry Court

Tannum Sands

12:15 - 12:45

RE/MAX Energy

27 Ronald Crescent

Benaraby

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

7 Bauhinia Street

Boyne Island

10:45 - 11:15

RE/MAX Energy

45 Booth Avenue

Tannum Sands

11:00 - 11:30

Elders Gladstone

2 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

1:00 - 1:30

Elders Gladstone

80 Broadacres Drive

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Energy

189 Pikes Crossing Rd

Benaraby

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Energy

38 Blackwell Street

Tannum Sands

3:30 - 4:00

RE/MAX Energy

13 Baruby Boulevard

Benaraby

12:00 - 12:30

Elders Gladstone

15 Parsloe Street

Telina

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

31 Toowell Road

O'Connell

1:00 - 2:00

Ray White Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

170 J Hickey Avenue

Clinton

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

40/1 Michel Place

Telina

10:00 - 10:40

Ray White Gladstone

30 Baruby Blvd

Benaraby

10:15 - 10:45

Gladstone RE

11 Ingra Close

Glen Eden

1:00 - 2:00

Ray White Gladstone

Sunday June 30

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Real Estate

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

279 Bells Road

Rodds Bay

10:00 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

2 Tryon Court

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

18 Nicholas Street

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

18 Bendee Street

Glen Eden

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Gladstone

48 Gretel Drive

Clinton

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

12:00 - 1:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

16 Billabong Drive

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:00 - 2:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

