Weekend Property Guide: What's open in Gladstone?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 56 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open on Saturday and will continue across the weekend.
Click the following links for a downloadable list and map.
Saturday April 27
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agency
South Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
Gladstone RE
Barney Point
9:00 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
RE/MAX Gold
Gladstone Central
9:00 - 9:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Gladstone Central
9:45 - 10:15
Gladstone RE
Gladstone Central
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Toolooa
11:15 - 11:45
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Clinton
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Gladstone Central
12:00 - 12:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
12:30 - 1:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
1:20 - 1:50
Elders Gladstone
Clinton
2:00 - 2:30
Elders Gladstone
Clinton
2:30 - 3:00
Elders Gladstone
Calliope
2:45 - 3:15
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
West Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Glen Eden
10:00 - 10:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Telina
10:30 - 11:00
Gladstone RE
Boyne Island
11:00 - 11:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Calliope
11:30 - 12:00
Gladstone RE
Glen Eden
12:15 - 12:45
Knight Frank Gladstone
West Gladstone
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
Gladstone Central
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
1:30 - 2:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kin Kora
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Gladstone Central
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kin Kora
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Energy
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
11:45 - 12:15
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kirkwood
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Gold
Gladstone Central
2:00 - 2:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Sun Valley
3:30 - 4:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:40 - 10:10
Elders Gladstone
Clinton
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Tannum Sands
10:50 - 11:20
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Telina
1:00 - 1:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Benaraby
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Energy
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Benaraby
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
New Auckland
12:40 - 1:10
Elders Gladstone
Burua
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kin Kora
2:30 - 3:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kin Kora
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
West Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Sunday April 28
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agency
Clinton
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Clinton
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Glen Eden
12:15 - 12:45
Knight Frank Gladstone
West Gladstone
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kin Kora
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
West Glastone
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Gold
Clinton
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Clinton
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
West Gladstone
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone