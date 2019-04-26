Menu
About 56 homes will have their homes open on Saturday and will continue across the weekend Kevin Farmer
Weekend Property Guide: What's open in Gladstone?

Mark Zita
by
26th Apr 2019 8:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 56 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open on Saturday and will continue across the weekend.

Click the following links for a downloadable list and map.

Saturday April 27

     

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

11 Eden Street

South Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

Gladstone RE

26/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

33 Philip Street

South Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

RE/MAX Gold

5/46 Yarroon Street

Gladstone Central

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

3/94 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

9:45 - 10:15

Gladstone RE

31/19 Roseberry Street

Gladstone Central

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

14 Squire Street

Toolooa

11:15 - 11:45

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

13 Warren Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

14 Aramac Drive

Clinton

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

135 Oaka Lane

Gladstone Central

12:00 - 12:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

87 J Hickey Avenue

Clinton

12:30 - 1:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

13 Butler Street

New Auckland

1:20 - 1:50

Elders Gladstone

12 McGinlay Street

Clinton

2:00 - 2:30

Elders Gladstone

5 Streeter Street

Clinton

2:30 - 3:00

Elders Gladstone

26 Kylee Crescent

Calliope

2:45 - 3:15

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

3 Amelia Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

3 Carnegie Court

Glen Eden

10:00 - 10:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

41 Witney Street

Telina

10:30 - 11:00

Gladstone RE

38 Beltana Drive

Boyne Island

11:00 - 11:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

39 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

11 Sybil Court

Calliope

11:30 - 12:00

Gladstone RE

27 Reinaerhoff Cresent

Glen Eden

12:15 - 12:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

13 George Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

51 Off Lane

Gladstone Central

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

47 Iris Road

Kirkwood

1:30 - 2:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

13 Kauri Drive

Kin Kora

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

203/35 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

9 Eucalyptus Place

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

40 Ellington Street

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

2 Magnolia Avenue

Kin Kora

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Energy

2 Carlsson Place

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

1 Ashbrook Court

New Auckland

11:45 - 12:15

LJ Hooker Gladstone

11 Briffney Street

Kirkwood

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

4 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Gold

14 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

4 Neluna Rise

Sun Valley

3:30 - 4:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

1 Dolphin Terrace

South Gladstone

9:40 - 10:10

Elders Gladstone

5 Maraboon Court

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

45 Booth Avenue

Tannum Sands

10:50 - 11:20

Elders Gladstone

16 Lois Court

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

10 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

7 Scorpius Place

Telina

1:00 - 1:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

189 Pikes Crossing Road

Benaraby

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Energy

8 Llana Court

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

46 Hennie Drive

Benaraby

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

8 Huntington Court

New Auckland

12:40 - 1:10

Elders Gladstone

10 Gino Court

Burua

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Gold

4 Coolibah Street

Kin Kora

2:30 - 3:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

6 Box Street

Kin Kora

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

11 Boyne Crescent

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

24 Dame Pattie Avenue

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

Sunday April 28

     

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

14 Aramac Drive

Clinton

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

3 Apollo Drive

Clinton

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

27 Reinaerhoff Cresent

Glen Eden

12:15 - 12:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

13 George Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

13 Kauri Drive

Kin Kora

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

2 Carlsson Place

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

7 White Street

West Glastone

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

4 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Gold

5 Maraboon Court

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

49 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

16 Lakefield Court

South Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

8 Llana Court

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

24 Dame Pattie Avenue

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

3/5-9 View Street

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

