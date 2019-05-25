Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 54 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
About 54 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend. Kevin Farmer
Guides

Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?

Mark Zita
by
25th May 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 54 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday May 25

Address

Suburb

Time

Agency

26/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

8:30 - 12:45

Elders Gladstone

15 Cavella Drive

Glen Eden

9:15 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

3/253 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

10:15 - 10:45

Ray White Gladstone

1 Kin Kora Dr

Kin Kora

10:30 - 11:00

Gladstone RE

26 Kylee Crescent

Calliope

10:30 - 11:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

5/253 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

10:45 - 11:15

Ray White Gladstone

3 Apollo Drive

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

5 Maple Ave

Sun Valley

11:15 - 11:45

Gladstone RE

18 Satinay Street

New Auckland

11:30 - 12:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

2 Fisher Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

51 Allunga Drive

Glen Eden

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

18 Harmony Drive

Clinton

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

12 McGinlay Street

Clinton

2:10 - 12:30

Elders Gladstone

6/77 Tank Street

West Gladstone

2:45 - 3:00

Elders Gladstone

26 Clover Cres

Riverstone Rise

8:30 - 9:00

Gladstone RE

21 Wentworth Place

Glen Eden

9:30 - 10:00

Elders Gladstone

3 Lauren Court

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

19 Salgado Street

Boyne Island

10:00 - 10:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

37 Anderson Street

Clinton

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

20 Wivenhoe Close

Clinton

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

80 Emmadale Drive

New Auckland

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

16 Carlsson Place

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

27 Plimsoll Court

Tannum Sands

11:15 - 11:30

Elders Gladstone

36a Kent Street

Gladstone Central

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Gladstone

6 Gapparis Street

Kin Kora

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

21 Curlew Drive

Glen Eden

1:40 - 2:00

Elders Gladstone

4 Neluna Rise

Sun Valley

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

32 Brin Street

Boyne Island

11:15 - 11:45

RE/MAX Energy

82 Leferink Drive

Benaraby

11:50 - 12:20

Elders Gladstone

6 Cloncurry Court

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

35 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

7 Scorpius Place

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Golden Avenue

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

6 Gwen Street

Tannum Sands

12:45 - 1:15

RE/MAX Energy

7 Bauhinia Street

Boyne Island

12:45 - 1:15

RE/MAX Energy

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

12:50 - 1:10

Elders Gladstone

80 Broadacres Drive

Tannum Sands

1:30 - 2:00

RE/MAX Energy

10 Ridge Close

Tannum Sands

2:00 - 2:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

45 Booth Avenue

Tannum Sands

10:30 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

2 Scorpius Place

Telina

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

6 Williamson Street

West Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

Ray White Gladstone

43 Toolooa Street

South Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

Ray White Gladstone

24 Dame Pattie Avenue

Clinton

10:00 - 11:00

RE/MAX Gold

5 Di Street

Tannum Sands

10:30 - 11:00

LJH Boyne/Tannum

28/3 Agnes Street

Agnes Water

12:00 - 12:30

Ray White Gladstone

Sunday May 26

Address

Suburb

Time

Agency

Lot 1 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:00 - 2:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

3/5-9 View Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

48 Gretel Drive

Clinton

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Connolly Court

Telina

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

170 J Hickey Avenue

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

2 Dorado Court

Telina

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

15 Parsloe Street

Telina

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

gladstone region real estate weekend property guide
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Music therapy miracle

    premium_icon Music therapy miracle

    News Gladstone family have recognised the impact that music therapy had on their lives in a time of need

    • 25th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Students strike for climate change

    premium_icon Students strike for climate change

    News Students strike for climate change outside council chambers

    • 25th May 2019 5:00 AM
    GALLERY: Students take part in Purple Day to raise awareness

    premium_icon GALLERY: Students take part in Purple Day to raise awareness

    News Students get involved in Purple Day to raise awareness of DV

    • 25th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Passionate custodian wants to leave the world a better place

    premium_icon Passionate custodian wants to leave the world a better place

    News One man's mission for sustainable environmental practice.