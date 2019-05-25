Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 54 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday May 25
Address
Suburb
Time
Agency
Barney Point
8:30 - 12:45
Elders Gladstone
Glen Eden
9:15 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:15 - 10:45
Ray White Gladstone
Kin Kora
10:30 - 11:00
Gladstone RE
Calliope
10:30 - 11:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
South Gladstone
10:45 - 11:15
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Sun Valley
11:15 - 11:45
Gladstone RE
New Auckland
11:30 - 12:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
385 Brendonna Road
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
West Gladstone
1:00 - 1:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Clinton
2:00 - 2:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Clinton
2:10 - 12:30
Elders Gladstone
West Gladstone
2:45 - 3:00
Elders Gladstone
Riverstone Rise
8:30 - 9:00
Gladstone RE
Glen Eden
9:30 - 10:00
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Boyne Island
10:00 - 10:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Clinton
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
11:15 - 11:30
Elders Gladstone
Gladstone Central
11:30 - 12:00
Ray White Gladstone
Kin Kora
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Glen Eden
1:40 - 2:00
Elders Gladstone
Sun Valley
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Boyne Island
11:15 - 11:45
RE/MAX Energy
Benaraby
11:50 - 12:20
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Tannum Sands
12:45 - 1:15
RE/MAX Energy
Boyne Island
12:45 - 1:15
RE/MAX Energy
Calliope
12:50 - 1:10
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
1:30 - 2:00
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
2:00 - 2:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Tannum Sands
10:30 - 11:00
Elders Gladstone
Telina
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
363 Brendonna Road
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
West Gladstone
9:30 - 10:00
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:30 - 10:00
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
10:00 - 11:00
RE/MAX Gold
Tannum Sands
10:30 - 11:00
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Agnes Water
12:00 - 12:30
Ray White Gladstone
Sunday May 26
Address
Suburb
Time
Agency
Lot 1 Brendonna Road
Burua
11:00 - 2:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
385 Brendonna Road
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Telina
1:00 - 1:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Telina
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Telina
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone