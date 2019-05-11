Menu
For Sale sign on a property.
Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?

11th May 2019 5:00 AM
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 51 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday May 11

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Real Estate Agency

26/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

9:00 - 9:15

Elders Gladstone

31/19 Roseberry Street

Gladstone Central

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

12 McGinlay Street

Clinton

10:00 - 10:15

Elders Gladstone

14 Aramac Drive

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

5/46 Yarroon Street

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

14 Squire Street

Toolooa

10:15 - 10:45

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

2/48 Katandra Street

Boyne Island

10:15 - 10:45

PRD Tannum

6/77 Tank Street

West Gladstone

10:30 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

1 Kin Kora Drive

Kin Kora

11:00 - 11:30

Gladstone RE

18 Satinay Street

New Auckland

11:15 - 11:45

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

3 Apollo Drive

Clinton

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

26 Kylee Crescent

Calliope

2:45 - 3:15

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

18 Harmony Drive

Clinton

3:00 - 3:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

11 Sybil Court

Calliope

8:30 - 9:00

Gladstone RE

3 Carnegie Court

Glen Eden

9:30 - 10:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

21 Curlew Drive

New Auckland

9:30 - 9:45

Elders Gladstone

3 Amelia Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

27 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

10:00 - 10:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

36a Kent Street

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

37 Anderson Street

Clinton

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

41 Witney Street

Telina

10:15 - 10:45

Gladstone RE

3 Beaver Avenue

South Gladstone

10:30 - 11:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

34 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

13 George Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

51 Off Lane

Gladstone Central

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

47 Iris Road

Kirkwood

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

6 Gapparis Street

Kin Kora

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

6 Bottlebrush Drive

Kirkwood

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

4 Neluna Rise

Sun Valley

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

4 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

14 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

9 Eucalyptus Place

Kirkwood

11:15 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

13 Kauri Drive

Kin Kora

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

5 Maraboon Court

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

10 Reinaerhoff Crescent

Glen Eden

11:30 - 12:00

RE/MAX Energy

6 Amanda Court

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

45 Booth Avenue

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

Elders Gladstone

189 Pikes Crossing Road

Benaraby

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Energy

25 Siding Road

Beecher

10:00 - 12:00

Shaun Kapernick

16 Lakefield Court

South Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

11 Boyne Crescent

West Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

5 Di Street

Tannum Sands

11:00 - 11:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

6 Box Street

Kin Kora

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

24 Dame Pattie

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Gold

28/3 Agnes Street

Agnes Water

12:00 - 12:30

Ray White Gladstone

Sunday May 12

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Real Estate Agency

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

27 Reinaerhoff Cresent

Glen Eden

10:00 - 10:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

8 Viewpoint Way

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

48 Gretel Drive

Clinton

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

49 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

25 Siding Road

Beecher

10:00 - 12:00

Shaun Kapernick

5 Di Street

Tannum Sands

11:00 - 11:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

3/5-9 View Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

