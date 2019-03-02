Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 71 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
One of those properties open for inspection is a Queenslander home at 51 Off Lane, Gladstone Central.
The former homestead was formerly a bed and breakfast.
It also has a country-style, gourmet kitchen with large living and dining areas, making the property perfect for entertaining.
On the outside, the property has large front and back decks with ample room for relaxing in a gentle breeze.
Saturday March 2
Address
Suburb
Time
Agent
Calliope
8:45 - 9:15
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Telina
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Telina
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
West Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Sun Valley
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Gladstone Central
11:15 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Barney Point
11:30 - 11:45
Elders Gladstone
Sun Valley
11:30 - 12:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Barney Point
11:30 - 12:00
RE/MAX Energy
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Kin Kora
12:00 - 12:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
12:00 - 12:15
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
12:30 - 12:45
Elders Gladstone
Gladstone Central
1:00 - 1:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Gladstone Central
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Barney Point
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Clinton
1:30 - 2:00
PRD Tannum
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:30
Gladstone RE
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
10:00 - 10:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
South Gladstone
10:30 - 11:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Energy
Glen Eden
11:00 - 11:15
Elders Gladstone
Calliope
11:00 - 11:30
Gladstone RE
Calliope
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Kirkwood
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Boyne Island
11:00 - 11:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Wurdong Heights
12:30 - 1:00
PRD Tannum
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Tannum Sands
12:30 - 1:00
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Tannum Sands
12:45 - 1:15
RE/MAX Energy
Telina
1:00 - 1:30
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Clinton
1:00 - 2:00
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
10:00 - 10:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Beecher
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Beecher
12:30 - 1:30
Ray White Gladstone
Kin Kora
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Barney Point
9:00 - 9:30
Gladstone RE
Calliope
9:30 - 10:00
Elders Gladstone
Calliope
10:00 - 10:30
Elders Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
West Gladstone
11:45 - 12:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Boyne Island
12:00 - 12:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Boyne Island
12:45 - 1:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Sunday March 3
Address
Suburb
Time
Agent
Gladstone Central
8:45 - 9:15
Elders Gladstone
Telina
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
South Gladstone
10:15 - 10:30
Elders Gladstone
Barney Point
10:30 - 11:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
New Auckland
10:45 - 11:00
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
11:15 - 11:30
Elders Gladstone
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Mount Larcom
12:00 - 12:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Boyne Island
1:30 - 2:00
Elders Gladstone
Boyne Island
9:30 - 10:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Clinton
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
New Auckland
2:30 - 3:00
Knight Frank Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:30 - 10:00
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
Beecher
1:15 - 12:00
Knight Frank Gladstone
South Gladstone
3:15 - 3:45
Knight Frank Gladstone
Tannum Sands
10:00 - 10:30
Knight Frank Gladstone
5 Di Street
Tannum Sands
10:00 - 10:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Tannum Sands
11:00 - 11:45
Knight Frank Gladstone
Wurdong
12:15 - 12:45
Knight Frank Gladstone
Burua
1:00 - 2:00
Ian Fawkes
Gladstone Central
11:45 - 12:00
Elders Gladstone
Boyne Island
12:00 - 12:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
18 Melaleuca Place
Glen Eden
12:30 - 1:00
Elders Gladstone