Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?

About 71 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today.

About 71 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today. Kevin Farmer

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 71 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

FOR AUCTION: This large Queenslander home at 51 Off Lane is up for auction next Tuesday. LJ Hooker Gladstone

One of those properties open for inspection is a Queenslander home at 51 Off Lane, Gladstone Central.

The former homestead was formerly a bed and breakfast.

FOR AUCTION: This large Queenslander home at 51 Off Lane is up for auction next Tuesday. LJ Hooker Gladstone

It also has a country-style, gourmet kitchen with large living and dining areas, making the property perfect for entertaining.

On the outside, the property has large front and back decks with ample room for relaxing in a gentle breeze.