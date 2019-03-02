Menu
About 71 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today.
About 71 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today.
Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?

2nd Mar 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 71 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

FOR AUCTION: This large Queenslander home at 51 Off Lane is up for auction next Tuesday.
FOR AUCTION: This large Queenslander home at 51 Off Lane is up for auction next Tuesday.

One of those properties open for inspection is a Queenslander home at 51 Off Lane, Gladstone Central.

The former homestead was formerly a bed and breakfast.

It also has a country-style, gourmet kitchen with large living and dining areas, making the property perfect for entertaining.

On the outside, the property has large front and back decks with ample room for relaxing in a gentle breeze.

Saturday March 2

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

28 Katherine Road

Calliope

8:45 - 9:15

Elders Gladstone

3/1 Agnes Street

South Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

20 Bradford Road

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

60 Bradford Road

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

8 Pluto Street

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

13 Warren Street

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

68 Sun Valley Road

Sun Valley

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

20/100 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

11:15 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

26/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

11:30 - 11:45

Elders Gladstone

5 Douglas Avenue

Sun Valley

11:30 - 12:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

50 Golding Street

Barney Point

11:30 - 12:00

RE/MAX Energy

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

35 Illawarra Drive

Kin Kora

12:00 - 12:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

9/131 Toolooa Street

South Gladstone

12:00 - 12:15

Elders Gladstone

5/259 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

12:30 - 12:45

Elders Gladstone

1/46 Yarroon Street

Gladstone Central

1:00 - 1:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

1/5 William Street

Gladstone Central

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

15/47 Barney Street

Barney Point

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

22 Streeter Street

Clinton

1:30 - 2:00

PRD Tannum

8 Oakdale Place

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:30

Gladstone RE

21 Sundew Street

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

72 Whitbread Road

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

3 Beaver Avenue

South Gladstone

10:30 - 11:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

35 Dean Street

Glen Eden

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

4 Potter Street

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Energy

14 Bendee Street

Glen Eden

11:00 - 11:15

Elders Gladstone

20 Sunpoint Way

Calliope

11:00 - 11:30

Gladstone RE

58 North Ridge Drive

Calliope

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

34-36 Paterson Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

6 Bottlebrush Drive

Kirkwood

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

39 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

9 Eucalyptus Place

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

51 Off Lane

Gladstone Central

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

4/2 The Promenade

Boyne Island

11:00 - 11:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

100 Yalkarra Crescent

Wurdong Heights

12:30 - 1:00

PRD Tannum

46 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

6 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

12:30 - 1:00

LJH Boyne/Tannum

72 Booth Avenue

Tannum Sands

12:45 - 1:15

RE/MAX Energy

2 Phoenix Place

Telina

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

11 Plimsoll Court

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

12 Columbia Ave

Clinton

1:00 - 2:00

Ray White Gladstone

5 Di Street

Tannum Sands

10:00 - 10:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

91 Surveyor Place

Beecher

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

34 Siding Road

Beecher

12:30 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

4 Coolibah Street

Kin Kora

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

29 Sutton Street

Barney Point

9:00 - 9:30

Gladstone RE

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

9:30 - 10:00

Elders Gladstone

16 Bell Street

Calliope

10:00 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

27 Boonderee Place

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

32 Fisher Street

West Gladstone

11:45 - 12:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

35 Golf View Drive

Boyne Island

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

10 Curtis Avenue

Boyne Island

12:45 - 1:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

Sunday March 3

Address

Suburb

Time

Agent

2/49 Off Lane

Gladstone Central

8:45 - 9:15

Elders Gladstone

60 Bradford Road

Telina

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

4/24 McCann Street

South Gladstone

10:15 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

23/47-53 Barney Street

Barney Point

10:30 - 11:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

5 Radiata Street

New Auckland

10:45 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

35 Sandpiper Avenue

New Auckland

11:15 - 11:30

Elders Gladstone

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

592 The Narrows Road

Mount Larcom

12:00 - 12:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

24 Jarrah Drive

Boyne Island

1:30 - 2:00

Elders Gladstone

3 Bauhinia Street

Boyne Island

9:30 - 10:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

8 Ormiston Street

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

7 Alexandra Close

Clinton

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

23 Bellbird Circuit

New Auckland

2:30 - 3:00

Knight Frank Gladstone

1 Dolphin Terrace

South Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

Elders Gladstone

46 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

20 Cody Triggs Court

Beecher

1:15 - 12:00

Knight Frank Gladstone

6 Albatros Close

South Gladstone

3:15 - 3:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

5 Di Street

Tannum Sands

10:00 - 10:30

Knight Frank Gladstone

5 Di Street

Tannum Sands

10:00 - 10:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

37 Ocean Street

Tannum Sands

11:00 - 11:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

78 Kardum Road

Wurdong

12:15 - 12:45

Knight Frank Gladstone

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:00 - 2:00

Ian Fawkes

235/64 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

11:45 - 12:00

Elders Gladstone

35 Golf View Drive

Boyne Island

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

18 Melaleuca Place

Glen Eden

12:30 - 1:00

Elders Gladstone

Gladstone Observer

