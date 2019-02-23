Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?

About 67 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today.

About 67 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today. Kevin Farmer

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 67 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

This weekend's open houses across the Gladstone region. Cartera Maps

Saturday February 23 Street Suburb Opening Time Agent 8 Pluto Street Telina 9:00 - 9:30 LJ Hooker Gladstone 28 Katherine Road Calliope 9:00 - 9:30 Elders Gladstone 5 Douglas Avenue Sun Valley 9:15 - 9:45 LOCATIONS Estate Agents 22 Streeter Street Tannum Sands 9:30 - 10:00 PRD Tannum 1 Agnes Street South Gladstone 10:00 - 10:30 LJ Hooker Gladstone 23/47-53 Barney Street Barney Point 10:45 - 11:15 LOCATIONS Estate Agents 68 Sun Valley Road Sun Valley 10:45 - 11:15 Raine & Horne Gladstone 60 Bradford Road Telina 11:00 - 11:30 RE/MAX Gold 5 Radiata Street New Auckland 11:10 - 11:30 Elders Gladstone 43 Sandpiper Avenue New Auckland 11:15 - 11:45 Raine & Horne Gladstone 35 Sandpiper Avenue New Auckland 11:30 - 11:50 Elders Gladstone 15/47 Barney Street Barney Point 12:00 - 12:30 LJ Hooker Gladstone 4/24 McCann Street South Gladstone 12:30 - 12:50 Elders Gladstone 40/42 Glen Eden Drive Glen Eden 1:00 - 1:30 LJ Hooker Gladstone 9/131 Toolooa Street South Gladstone 1:00 - 1:20 Elders Gladstone 26/22 Barney Street Barney Point 1:20 - 1:40 Elders Gladstone 2/49 Off Lane Gladstone Central 1:40 - 2:00 Elders Gladstone 13 Warren Street West Gladstone 2:00 - 2:30 LJ Hooker Gladstone 5/259 Auckland Street South Gladstone 2:00 - 2:20 Elders Gladstone 21 Sundew Street New Auckland 10:00 - 10:45 Ray White Gladstone 62 Iris Road Kirkwood 10:00 - 10:30 Raine & Horne Gladstone 35 Dean Street Glen Eden 10:30 - 11:00 Ray White Gladstone 19 Cania Way Clinton 10:45 - 11:00 Elders Gladstone 3 Lakefield Court South Gladstone 11:00 - 11:30 LJ Hooker Gladstone 39 Sharyn Drive New Auckland 11:30 - 12:00 LJ Hooker Gladstone 76 Gretel Drive Clinton 11:30 - 12:00 Ray White Gladstone 14 Bendee Street Glen Eden 12:00 - 12:20 Elders Gladstone 26 Mellefont Street West Gladstone 12:30 - 1:00 LJ Hooker Gladstone 32/22 Barney Street Barney Point 12:30 - 1:15 Ray White Gladstone 58 North Ridge Drive Calliope 2:00 - 2:30 LJ Hooker Gladstone 4/2 The Promenade Boyne Island 10:00 - 10:30 LJH Boyne/Tannum 21 Wicks Street New Auckland 10:30 - 11:00 LJ Hooker Gladstone 100 Yalkarra Crescent Wurdong Heights 10:30 - 11:00 PRD Tannum 8 Ormiston Street Clinton 11:00 - 11:45 Ray White Gladstone 9 Eucalyptus Place Kirkwood 11:45 - 12:15 Raine & Horne Gladstone 459 Gentle Annie Road Ambrose 3:20 - 3:50 Elders Gladstone 46 Katrina Boulevard New Auckland 12:00 - 12:30 RE/MAX Gold 248 Goondoon Street Gladstone 12:00 - 12:30 RE/MAX Gold 2 Phoenix Place Telina 1:00 - 1:30 Ray White Gladstone 12 Columbia Ave Clinton 1:30 - 2:30 Ray White Gladstone 4 Coolibah Street Kin Kora 9:30 - 10:00 LJ Hooker Gladstone 6 Sunrise Place New Auckland 10:00 - 10:30 LJ Hooker Gladstone 7 LLana Court New Auckland 11:00 - 11:30 RE/MAX Gold 8 Wuruma Court Clinton 1:00 - 1:30 RE/MAX Gold 10 Curtis Avenue Boyne Island 9:00 - 9:30 Raine & Horne Gladstone 16 Bell Street Calliope 9:45 - 10:15 Elders Gladstone 32 Fisher Street West Gladstone 10:00 - 10:30 Raine & Horne Gladstone 35 Golf View Drive Boyne Island 11:00 - 11:30 LJH Boyne/Tannum 235/64 Glenlyon Street Gladstone Central 2:30 - 2:50 Elders Gladstone