Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 67 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today.
About 67 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today. Kevin Farmer
Guides

Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?

Mark Zita
by
23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 67 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

This weekend's open houses across the Gladstone region.
This weekend's open houses across the Gladstone region. Cartera Maps

Saturday February 23

Street

Suburb

Opening Time

Agent

8 Pluto Street

Telina

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

28 Katherine Road

Calliope

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

5 Douglas Avenue

Sun Valley

9:15 - 9:45

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

22 Streeter Street

Tannum Sands

9:30 - 10:00

PRD Tannum

1 Agnes Street

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

23/47-53 Barney Street

Barney Point

10:45 - 11:15

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

68 Sun Valley Road

Sun Valley

10:45 - 11:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

60 Bradford Road

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

5 Radiata Street

New Auckland

11:10 - 11:30

Elders Gladstone

43 Sandpiper Avenue

New Auckland

11:15 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

35 Sandpiper Avenue

New Auckland

11:30 - 11:50

Elders Gladstone

15/47 Barney Street

Barney Point

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

4/24 McCann Street

South Gladstone

12:30 - 12:50

Elders Gladstone

40/42 Glen Eden Drive

Glen Eden

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

9/131 Toolooa Street

South Gladstone

1:00 - 1:20

Elders Gladstone

26/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

1:20 - 1:40

Elders Gladstone

2/49 Off Lane

Gladstone Central

1:40 - 2:00

Elders Gladstone

13 Warren Street

West Gladstone

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

5/259 Auckland Street

South Gladstone

2:00 - 2:20

Elders Gladstone

21 Sundew Street

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:45

Ray White Gladstone

62 Iris Road

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

35 Dean Street

Glen Eden

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

19 Cania Way

Clinton

10:45 - 11:00

Elders Gladstone

3 Lakefield Court

South Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

39 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

11:30 - 12:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

76 Gretel Drive

Clinton

11:30 - 12:00

Ray White Gladstone

14 Bendee Street

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:20

Elders Gladstone

26 Mellefont Street

West Gladstone

12:30 - 1:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

32/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

12:30 - 1:15

Ray White Gladstone

58 North Ridge Drive

Calliope

2:00 - 2:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

4/2 The Promenade

Boyne Island

10:00 - 10:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

21 Wicks Street

New Auckland

10:30 - 11:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

100 Yalkarra Crescent

Wurdong Heights

10:30 - 11:00

PRD Tannum

8 Ormiston Street

Clinton

11:00 - 11:45

Ray White Gladstone

9 Eucalyptus Place

Kirkwood

11:45 - 12:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

459 Gentle Annie Road

Ambrose

3:20 - 3:50

Elders Gladstone

46 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

248 Goondoon Street

Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

2 Phoenix Place

Telina

1:00 - 1:30

Ray White Gladstone

12 Columbia Ave

Clinton

1:30 - 2:30

Ray White Gladstone

4 Coolibah Street

Kin Kora

9:30 - 10:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

6 Sunrise Place

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

7 LLana Court

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

8 Wuruma Court

Clinton

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

10 Curtis Avenue

Boyne Island

9:00 - 9:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

16 Bell Street

Calliope

9:45 - 10:15

Elders Gladstone

32 Fisher Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

35 Golf View Drive

Boyne Island

11:00 - 11:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

235/64 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

2:30 - 2:50

Elders Gladstone

Sunday February 24

Street

Suburb

Opening Time

Agent

1/46 Yarroon Street

Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

35 Illawarra Drive

Kin Kora

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

60 Bradford Road

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

592 The Narrows Road

Mount Larcom

11:30 - 12:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

20 Bradford Road

Telina

12:00 - 12:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

27 Leonard Street

South Gladstone

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

3 Bauhinia Street

Boyne Island

9:30 - 10:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

8 Oakdale Place

Kirkwood

12:00 - 12:30

Gladstone RE

20 Sunpoint Way

Calliope

1:00 - 1:30

Gladstone RE

13 Brennan Street

Miriam Vale

2:00 - 3:00

Calliope Real Estate

7 Alexandra Close

Clinton

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Connolly Court

Telina

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

51 Off Lane

Gladstone Central

12:30 - 1:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

46 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

248 Goondoon Street

Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

5 Irma Court

Benaraby

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

7 Llana Court

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

8 Wuruma Court

Clinton

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

363 Brendonna Road

BURUA

1:00 - 2:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

27 Boonderee Place

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

29 Sutton Street

Barney Point

11:00 - 11:30

Gladstone RE

35 Golf View Drive

Boyne Island

11:00 - 11:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

34 Balfour Street

Mount Larcom

1:00 - 1:45

Calliope Real Estate

gladstone region weekend property guide
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Conservation council concerned for Round Hill Creek dredging

    premium_icon Conservation council concerned for Round Hill Creek dredging

    News 'As soon as you start dredging you're interfering with the ecosystem and there's plenty of unforeseen consequences'.

    Surfs up at Agnes, but not without some considerations

    premium_icon Surfs up at Agnes, but not without some considerations

    News Cyclone Oma has had an obvious affect on surfing conditions.

    'No longer expected': Heavy rain not a factor as Oma moves

    premium_icon 'No longer expected': Heavy rain not a factor as Oma moves

    Weather 'River rises above the minor flood level are no longer anticipated'

    'Absolutely not': No admission fee for Harbour Festival

    premium_icon 'Absolutely not': No admission fee for Harbour Festival

    News Mayor adamant there will be no admission fee under his watch.