Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 67 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday February 23
Street
Suburb
Opening Time
Agent
8 Pluto Street
Telina
9:00 - 9:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
28 Katherine Road
Calliope
9:00 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
5 Douglas Avenue
Sun Valley
9:15 - 9:45
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
22 Streeter Street
Tannum Sands
9:30 - 10:00
PRD Tannum
1 Agnes Street
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
23/47-53 Barney Street
Barney Point
10:45 - 11:15
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
68 Sun Valley Road
Sun Valley
10:45 - 11:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
60 Bradford Road
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
5 Radiata Street
New Auckland
11:10 - 11:30
Elders Gladstone
43 Sandpiper Avenue
New Auckland
11:15 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
35 Sandpiper Avenue
New Auckland
11:30 - 11:50
Elders Gladstone
15/47 Barney Street
Barney Point
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
4/24 McCann Street
South Gladstone
12:30 - 12:50
Elders Gladstone
40/42 Glen Eden Drive
Glen Eden
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
9/131 Toolooa Street
South Gladstone
1:00 - 1:20
Elders Gladstone
26/22 Barney Street
Barney Point
1:20 - 1:40
Elders Gladstone
2/49 Off Lane
Gladstone Central
1:40 - 2:00
Elders Gladstone
13 Warren Street
West Gladstone
2:00 - 2:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
5/259 Auckland Street
South Gladstone
2:00 - 2:20
Elders Gladstone
21 Sundew Street
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:45
Ray White Gladstone
62 Iris Road
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
35 Dean Street
Glen Eden
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
19 Cania Way
Clinton
10:45 - 11:00
Elders Gladstone
3 Lakefield Court
South Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
39 Sharyn Drive
New Auckland
11:30 - 12:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
76 Gretel Drive
Clinton
11:30 - 12:00
Ray White Gladstone
14 Bendee Street
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:20
Elders Gladstone
26 Mellefont Street
West Gladstone
12:30 - 1:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
32/22 Barney Street
Barney Point
12:30 - 1:15
Ray White Gladstone
58 North Ridge Drive
Calliope
2:00 - 2:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
4/2 The Promenade
Boyne Island
10:00 - 10:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
21 Wicks Street
New Auckland
10:30 - 11:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
100 Yalkarra Crescent
Wurdong Heights
10:30 - 11:00
PRD Tannum
8 Ormiston Street
Clinton
11:00 - 11:45
Ray White Gladstone
9 Eucalyptus Place
Kirkwood
11:45 - 12:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
459 Gentle Annie Road
Ambrose
3:20 - 3:50
Elders Gladstone
46 Katrina Boulevard
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
248 Goondoon Street
Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
2 Phoenix Place
Telina
1:00 - 1:30
Ray White Gladstone
12 Columbia Ave
Clinton
1:30 - 2:30
Ray White Gladstone
4 Coolibah Street
Kin Kora
9:30 - 10:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
6 Sunrise Place
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
7 LLana Court
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
8 Wuruma Court
Clinton
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
10 Curtis Avenue
Boyne Island
9:00 - 9:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
16 Bell Street
Calliope
9:45 - 10:15
Elders Gladstone
32 Fisher Street
West Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
35 Golf View Drive
Boyne Island
11:00 - 11:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
235/64 Glenlyon Street
Gladstone Central
2:30 - 2:50
Elders Gladstone
Sunday February 24
Street
Suburb
Opening Time
Agent
1/46 Yarroon Street
Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
35 Illawarra Drive
Kin Kora
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
60 Bradford Road
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
592 The Narrows Road
Mount Larcom
11:30 - 12:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
20 Bradford Road
Telina
12:00 - 12:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
27 Leonard Street
South Gladstone
1:00 - 1:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
3 Bauhinia Street
Boyne Island
9:30 - 10:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
8 Oakdale Place
Kirkwood
12:00 - 12:30
Gladstone RE
20 Sunpoint Way
Calliope
1:00 - 1:30
Gladstone RE
13 Brennan Street
Miriam Vale
2:00 - 3:00
Calliope Real Estate
7 Alexandra Close
Clinton
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
4 Connolly Court
Telina
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
51 Off Lane
Gladstone Central
12:30 - 1:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
46 Katrina Boulevard
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
248 Goondoon Street
Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
5 Irma Court
Benaraby
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
7 Llana Court
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
8 Wuruma Court
Clinton
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
363 Brendonna Road
BURUA
1:00 - 2:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
27 Boonderee Place
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
29 Sutton Street
Barney Point
11:00 - 11:30
Gladstone RE
35 Golf View Drive
Boyne Island
11:00 - 11:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
34 Balfour Street
Mount Larcom
1:00 - 1:45
Calliope Real Estate