About 57 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have homes open.
Kevin Farmer
Guides

Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?

Mark Zita
by
2nd Feb 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 57 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday

Street

Suburb

Time

Agency

13 Warren Street

West Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

28 Katherine Road

Calliope

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

11/216 Oaka Street

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

22 McCray Street

Barney Point

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Energy

63 Squire Street

Toolooa

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

132 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

10:30 - 11:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

8/2 Beezley Street

Glen Eden

11:15 - 11:45

Elders Gladstone

9/131 Toolooa Street

South Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

Elders Gladstone

26/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

12:45 - 1:15

Elders Gladstone

20 Sunpoint Way

Calliope

9:30 - 10:00

Gladstone RE

8 Kerry Court

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

13 Iris Road

Kirkwood

10:30 - 11:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

14 Bendee Street

Glen Eden

10:45 - 11:15

Elders Gladstone

34-36 Paterson Street

Gladstone

10:45 - 11:15

RE/MAX Energy

8 Jupiter Street

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

13 Beech Avenue

Kin Kora

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

39 Sharyn Drive

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

62 Iris Road

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Potter Street

Clinton

11:45 - 12:15

RE/MAX Energy

3 Giles Street

Glen Eden

12:00 - 12:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

26 Mellefont Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

58 North Ridge Drive

Calliope

12:15 - 12:45

LJ Hooker Gladstone

122 Emmadale Drive

New Auckland

12:45 - 1:15

RE/MAX Energy

76 Gretel Drive

Clinton

1:45 - 2:30

Ray White Gladstone

32/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

3:00 - 3:45

Ray White Gladstone

1 Rothbury Place

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

26 Coon Street

South Gladstone

11:30 - 12:00

LJ Hooker Gladstone

74 Lord Street

Gladstone Central

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

5 Bessie Court

Boyne Island

10:00 - 10:30

PRD Tannum

15 Williamson Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

9 Eucalyptus Place

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

46 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

248 Goondoon Street

Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

6 Sunnyridge Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

74 Gretel Drive

Clinton

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

4 Coolibah Street

Kin Kora

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

165 Jim Whyte Way

Burua

10:00 - 10:45

LJ Hooker Gladstone

16 Oaka Lane

Gladstone Central

11:45 - 12:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

5 Di Street

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

365 Boyne Island Road

Boyne Island

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

8 Wuruma Court

Clinton

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Gold

7 LLana Court

New Auckland

3:00 - 3:30

RE/MAX Gold

54 Harmony Drive

Clinton

9:00 - 9:45

Ray White Gladstone

3 Koppabella Close

South Gladstone

9:30 - 10:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

5 Sundowner Road

Clinton

10:00 - 10:45

Ray White Gladstone

34 Siding Road

Beecher

10:30 - 11:30

Ray White Gladstone

9 Parksville Drive

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:45

Ray White Gladstone

14 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

12:30 - 1:15

Ray White Gladstone

4 School Street

Tannum Sands

2:00 - 2:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

Sunday

15/24 Kent Street

West Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

23 Pine Avenue

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

592 The Narrows Road

Mount Larcom

10:00 - 10:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

35 Illawarra Drive

Kin Kora

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

7 Alexandra Close

Clinton

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

46 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

248 Goondoon Street

Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

36 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

6 Sunnyridge Street

West Gladstone

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

74 Gretel Drive

Clinton

1:00 - 1:30

RE/MAX Gold

5 Di Street

Tannum Sands

1:00 - 1:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

8 Wuruma Court

Clinton

2:00 - 2:30

RE/MAX Gold

7 Llana Court

New Auckland

3:00 - 3:30

RE/MAX Gold

4 School Street

Tannum Sands

2:00 - 2:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

Tuesday

6 Sunnyridge Street

West Gladstone

2:00 - 3:00

RE/MAX Gold

46 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

5:00 - 6:00

RE/MAX Gold

248 Goondoon Street

Gladstone

5:00 - 6:00

RE/MAX Gold

Wednesday

6 Sunnyridge Street

West Gladstone

2:00 - 3:00

RE/MAX Gold

46 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

5:00 - 6:00

RE/MAX Gold

248 Goondoon Street

Gladstone

5:00 - 6:00

RE/MAX Gold

