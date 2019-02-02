Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?

About 57 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have homes open.

Kevin Farmer

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 57 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.