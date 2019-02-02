Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 57 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today, and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday
Street
Suburb
Time
Agency
13 Warren Street
West Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Calliope
9:00 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Barney Point
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Energy
Toolooa
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Gladstone Central
10:30 - 11:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Glen Eden
11:15 - 11:45
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
Elders Gladstone
Barney Point
12:45 - 1:15
Elders Gladstone
Calliope
9:30 - 10:00
Gladstone RE
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:30
Elders Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:30 - 11:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
10:45 - 11:15
Elders Gladstone
Gladstone
10:45 - 11:15
RE/MAX Energy
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
Kin Kora
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
11:45 - 12:15
RE/MAX Energy
Glen Eden
12:00 - 12:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Calliope
12:15 - 12:45
LJ Hooker Gladstone
New Auckland
12:45 - 1:15
RE/MAX Energy
Clinton
1:45 - 2:30
Ray White Gladstone
Barney Point
3:00 - 3:45
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
11:30 - 12:00
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Gladstone Central
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Boyne Island
10:00 - 10:30
PRD Tannum
West Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
West Gladstone
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
Clinton
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kin Kora
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Burua
10:00 - 10:45
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Gladstone Central
11:45 - 12:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Boyne Island
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
Clinton
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
3:00 - 3:30
RE/MAX Gold
Clinton
9:00 - 9:45
Ray White Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:30 - 10:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Clinton
10:00 - 10:45
Ray White Gladstone
34 Siding Road
Beecher
10:30 - 11:30
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:45
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
12:30 - 1:15
Ray White Gladstone
Tannum Sands
2:00 - 2:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Sunday
West Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
West Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Mount Larcom
10:00 - 10:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Kin Kora
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
West Gladstone
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
Clinton
1:00 - 1:30
RE/MAX Gold
Tannum Sands
1:00 - 1:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
2:00 - 2:30
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
3:00 - 3:30
RE/MAX Gold
Tannum Sands
2:00 - 2:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Tuesday
West Gladstone
2:00 - 3:00
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
5:00 - 6:00
RE/MAX Gold
Gladstone
5:00 - 6:00
RE/MAX Gold
Wednesday
West Gladstone
2:00 - 3:00
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
5:00 - 6:00
RE/MAX Gold
Gladstone
5:00 - 6:00
RE/MAX Gold