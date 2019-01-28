Menu
17 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today until tomorrow.
Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?

Mark Zita
by
26th Jan 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

Due to the Australia Day long weekend, 17 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today until tomorrow.

Saturday

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agent

132 Glenlyon Street

Gladstone Central

9:00 - 9:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

92 Col Brown Avenue

Clinton

12:30 - 1:00

Raine & Horne Gladstone

3 Giles Street

Glen Eden

1:30 - 2:15

Raine & Horne Gladstone

21 Wicks Street

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

11 Driftwood Street

Tannum Sands

9:00 - 9:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

9 Eucalyptus Place

Kirkwood

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

3 Koppabella Close

South Gladstone

9:45 - 10:15

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

5 Sundowner Road

Clinton

10:00 - 10:45

Ray White Gladstone

54 Harmony Drive

Clinton

11:00 - 11:45

Ray White Gladstone

2 Sea Prince Circuit

Clinton

12:00 - 12:30

Ray White Gladstone

9 Parksville Drive

New Auckland

1:00 - 1:45

Ray White Gladstone

14 Koowin Drive

Kirkwood

2:00 - 2:45

Ray White Gladstone

Sunday

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agent

103 Auckland Street

Gladstone

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

76 Gretel Drive

Clinton

11:00 - 11:45

Ray White Gladstone

32/22 Barney Street

Barney Point

1:00 - 1:45

Ray White Gladstone

7 Alexandra Close

Clinton

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

36 Katrina Boulevard

New Auckland

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

