Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
Due to the Australia Day long weekend, 17 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today until tomorrow.
Saturday
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agent
Gladstone Central
9:00 - 9:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Clinton
12:30 - 1:00
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Glen Eden
1:30 - 2:15
Raine & Horne Gladstone
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Tannum Sands
9:00 - 9:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Kirkwood
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
9:45 - 10:15
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Clinton
10:00 - 10:45
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:45
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
12:00 - 12:30
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
1:00 - 1:45
Ray White Gladstone
Kirkwood
2:00 - 2:45
Ray White Gladstone
Sunday
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agent
Gladstone
1:00 - 1:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:45
Ray White Gladstone
Barney Point
1:00 - 1:45
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
New Auckland
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone