Weekend Property Guide: What's open for inspection?

17 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today until tomorrow.

17 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today until tomorrow. Kevin Farmer

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

Due to the Australia Day long weekend, 17 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their homes open from today until tomorrow.