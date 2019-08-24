Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?
A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.
About 47 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.
Saturday 24 August
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agency
Clinton
8:45 - 9:15
Gladstone RE
West Gladstone
9:00 - 9:30
Ray White Gladstone
Clinton
9:30 - 10:00
Gladstone RE
West Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Energy
Sun Valley
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Telina
11:00 - 11:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
South Gladstone
12:00 - 12:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Tannum Sands
12:45 - 1:15
RE/MAX Energy
Glen Eden
1:00 - 1:20
Elders Gladstone
Gladstone Central
1:00 - 1:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Sun Valley
1:30 - 2:00
RE/MAX Gold
West Gladstone
2:40 - 3:10
Elders Gladstone
South Gladstone
3:30 - 3:45
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Beecher
9:00 - 9:30
Elders Gladstone
New Auckland
10:30 - 11:00
Ray White Gladstone
New Auckland
11:00 - 11:30
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Tannum Sands
11:15 - 11:45
RE/MAX Energy
Boyne Island
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Kirkwood
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
Kin Kora
12:30 - 1:00
RE/MAX Gold
South Gladstone
3:20 - 3:50
Elders Gladstone
Wurdong Heights
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Glen Eden
10:00 - 10:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Kirkwood
10:00 - 10:30
Ray White Gladstone
West Gladstone
11:00 - 11:30
LJ Hooker Gladstone
Tannum Sands
11:00 - 11:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Calliope
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
1:40 - 2:10
Elders Gladstone
Gladstone Central
1:45 - 2:15
LJ Hooker Gladstone
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Clinton
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
New Auckland
10:00 - 10:30
RE/MAX Gold
Calliope
10:00 - 10:30
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
10:45 - 11:15
PRD Tannum
Clinton
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
RE/MAX Energy
Tannum Sands
12:00 - 12:30
Elders Gladstone
Tannum Sands
1:30 - 2:00
RE/MAX Energy
Boyne Island
11:00 - 11:30
RE/MAX Gold
Burua
11:00 - 11:45
Ray White Gladstone
Benaraby
1:00 - 1:30
LJH Boyne/Tannum
Burua
1:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
Glen Eden
9:30 - 10:00
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
South Gladstone
10:00 - 10:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Calliope
10:45 - 11:30
Elders Gladstone
Sunday 25 August
Address
Suburb
Open Times
Agency
Burua
11:30 - 2:30
Ian Fawkes
West Gladstone
12:00 - 12:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
Kin Kora
11:00 - 11:30
LOCATIONS Estate Agents
Clinton
11:00 - 11:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone
South Gladstone
1:00 - 1:45
Raine & Horne Gladstone