Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 47 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.
About 47 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend. Kevin Farmer
Guides

Weekend Property Guide: What's open across the region?

Mark Zita
by
24th Aug 2019 5:00 AM

A HANDFUL of Gladstone properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek of what's available in the region.

About 47 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open from today and will continue across the weekend.

Saturday 24 August

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

10 Harvey Road

Clinton

8:45 - 9:15

Gladstone RE

16 Matson Crescent

West Gladstone

9:00 - 9:30

Ray White Gladstone

13 Aquarius Street

Clinton

9:30 - 10:00

Gladstone RE

31 Mellefont Street

West Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Energy

8 Irwin Close

Sun Valley

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

11 Saturn Crescent

Telina

11:00 - 11:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

12/216 Oaka Street

South Gladstone

12:00 - 12:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

1/3 Fox Court

Tannum Sands

12:45 - 1:15

RE/MAX Energy

2/42 Glen Eden Drive

Glen Eden

1:00 - 1:20

Elders Gladstone

3/94 Central Lane

Gladstone Central

1:00 - 1:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

4 Douglas Street

Sun Valley

1:30 - 2:00

RE/MAX Gold

19 Side Street

West Gladstone

2:40 - 3:10

Elders Gladstone

7 Ward Close

South Gladstone

3:30 - 3:45

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

63 Surveyor Place

Beecher

9:00 - 9:30

Elders Gladstone

9 Wattle Street

New Auckland

10:30 - 11:00

Ray White Gladstone

7 Kingfisher Street

New Auckland

11:00 - 11:30

Raine & Horne Gladstone

4 Macedon Street

Tannum Sands

11:15 - 11:45

RE/MAX Energy

30 Centenary Drive

Boyne Island

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

33 Briffney Street

Kirkwood

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

6 Myrtle Court

Kin Kora

12:30 - 1:00

RE/MAX Gold

21 Eden Street

South Gladstone

3:20 - 3:50

Elders Gladstone

13 Helen Crescent

Wurdong Heights

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

14 Mycumbene Way

Glen Eden

10:00 - 10:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

39 Iris Road

Kirkwood

10:00 - 10:30

Ray White Gladstone

17 Park Street

West Gladstone

11:00 - 11:30

LJ Hooker Gladstone

26 Douglas Street

Tannum Sands

11:00 - 11:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

1 Bevington Street

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

25 Central Avenue

Calliope

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Gold

5 Harrier Avenue

New Auckland

1:40 - 2:10

Elders Gladstone

41/30 Goondoon Street

Gladstone Central

1:45 - 2:15

LJ Hooker Gladstone

2 Diamond Cutter Close

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

5 Maraboon Court

Clinton

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

16 Lois Court

New Auckland

10:00 - 10:30

RE/MAX Gold

57 Muirhead Street

Calliope

10:00 - 10:30

Elders Gladstone

16 Douglas Street

Tannum Sands

10:45 - 11:15

PRD Tannum

8 Wuruma Court

Clinton

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

8 Douglas Street

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

RE/MAX Energy

30 Longreach Court

Tannum Sands

12:00 - 12:30

Elders Gladstone

38 Blackwell Street

Tannum Sands

1:30 - 2:00

RE/MAX Energy

11 Michael Court

Boyne Island

11:00 - 11:30

RE/MAX Gold

261 Jim Whyte Way

Burua

11:00 - 11:45

Ray White Gladstone

46 Hennie Drive

Benaraby

1:00 - 1:30

LJH Boyne/Tannum

363 Brendonna Road

Burua

1:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

11 Stitt Close

Glen Eden

9:30 - 10:00

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

3 Aiken Close

South Gladstone

10:00 - 10:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

51 Drynan Drive

Calliope

10:45 - 11:30

Elders Gladstone

Sunday 25 August

Address

Suburb

Open Times

Agency

385 Brendonna Road

Burua

11:30 - 2:30

Ian Fawkes

3/5-9 View Street

West Gladstone

12:00 - 12:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

8 Old Waterworks Road

Kin Kora

11:00 - 11:30

LOCATIONS Estate Agents

48 Gretel Drive

Clinton

11:00 - 11:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

20 Clipper Terrace

South Gladstone

1:00 - 1:45

Raine & Horne Gladstone

gladstone region real estate weekend property guide
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Family member looked to ‘take every cent’ out of J.M. Kelly

    premium_icon Family member looked to ‘take every cent’ out of J.M. Kelly

    News IN the months leading up to the collapse of building firm J.M. Kelly Group, the sister of the director took out long service leave and other entitlements.

    OUR PRICELESS PAST: Read the stories and view the galleries

    premium_icon OUR PRICELESS PAST: Read the stories and view the galleries

    Community This year's program was conducted with students from Gladstone SHS

    UPDATE: Police close road due to Glen Eden fire

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police close road due to Glen Eden fire

    News A spokesman said the fire was reported to authorities at 11.30am

    UPDATE: QFES respond to fire alarm on Goondoon St

    premium_icon UPDATE: QFES respond to fire alarm on Goondoon St

    News The alarm was located in the vicinity of the council chambers